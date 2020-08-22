European brokerage cuts target price on Largan

Staff writer, with CNA





A European brokerage has lowered its target price on shares of smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) amid escalating tensions between the US and China that led to tighter sanctions against Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

The increasing sanctions against Huawei by the administration of US President Donald Trump could lower the Chinese smartphone brand’s shipments, which in turn could affect the bottom line of Largan, one of Huawei’s major suppliers, the European securities house said in a research note.

The effects on Huawei is expected to grow, in particular after the US Department of Commerce announced on Monday that it is tightening sanctions against the Chinese company by adding 38 Huawei affiliates to a US government economic blacklist.

The new measures increased the total to 152 affiliates on the list since Huawei was first added in May last year.

In addition to being a blow for Taiwanese chip suppliers that work with Huawei, the tighter sanctions are expected to hurt the Chinese brand’s sales, the brokerage said, with Largan facing a net profit erosion of 5 to 10 percent as a result.

The securities house said that it cut its target price for Largan shares to NT$4,800 from NT$5,100, while deciding to leave an “outperform” rating on the stock unchanged, citing the company’s continued efforts in high-end lens development.

Shares of Largan yesterday continued to move lower by 0.42 percent to close at NT$3,545.00 after a 4.42-percent plunge a session earlier, although the benchmark weighted index bounced back by 1.98 percent from a 3.26 percent slump on Thursday.

The brokerage said that the US-imposed sanctions have curtailed Huawei’s smartphone sales since May, which is expected to erode the company’s market share at a time when other Chinese rivals such as Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) and Xiaomi Corp (小米) have become more aggressive in seeking larger market shares.

In China, Huawei has faced rising competition from local rivals in the segment of products priced between US$300 and US$600, while in the global market, Huawei has taken on strong competition from Apple and Samsung in the higher-end smartphone segment, the brokerage said.

Due to the tighter restrictions imposed by Washington, the brokerage said that it has cut its forecast for Largan’s earnings per share by 3.8 percent to NT$194.86 for this year and 7.4 percent to NT$223.93 for next year, compared with NT$210.70 last year.