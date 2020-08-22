China Steel Corp (中鋼), Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by an average of 3.36 percent for domestic delivery in response to an uptrend in global steel and iron ore prices — the biggest price hikes in about two years.
China has returned to business, boosting demand for steel, while Brazil, the prime producer of iron ore, remains hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, China Steel said, adding that this combination of factors has taken international iron ore prices to US$127 per tonne, the highest in six years.
Domestic steel prices in China have increased by US$40 per tonne, domestic and exported steel prices in Vietnam are to increase by US$45 per tonne and the export price for October delivery in Japan is to become US$550 per tonne, China Steel said in a statement.
Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times
Supported by accommodative monetary environments and economic stimulus measures, the manufacturing sectors in the US, Europe and East Asia have shown signs of recovery, while manufacturing in Taiwan is also in a good position to recover, it said.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecast the nation’s GDP to grow 1.56 percent this year and 2.56 percent in the fourth quarter, indicating a recovery in the second half, it added.
In the fourth quarter, prices for steel plates would increase NT$800 per tonne, while electro-galvanized steel coils would increase NT$1,000 per tonne and steel rods would increase NT$750 per tonne, the company said.
China Steel said that it would also increase prices for most steel categories, with hot-rolled steel plates increasing NT$500 per tonne, cold-rolled coils NT700 per tonne and electrical steel NT$1,000 per tonne.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to