Apple stock breaks US$2tn barrier

RECORD HIGH: While launching new products despite a general downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is expecting to continue its upward trend

Bloomberg





Apple Inc made Wall Street history on Wednesday when a stock surge pushed its market value to more than US$2 trillion, the first time a US company has surpassed that level.

While it took Apple 38 years to reach its first US$1 trillion in value, the next trillion only took two years after the company rapidly expanded its hardware ecosystem with more iPhones and new Apple Watches and AirPod wireless earphones, launched new digital services and leveraged its base of 1.5 billion devices to generate more recurring revenue.

The Cupertino, California-based company, run by CEO Tim Cook, has also been buoyed by the broad adoption of mobile Internet-connected devices, apps and other cloud services — especially during COVID-19 lockdowns.

A student carries an Apple Inc tablet for remote learning in a clear backpack during a technology deployment event at Mockingbird Elementary School in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Buybacks and dividends have lured new investors, such as Warren Buffett, while an imminent stock split should keep smaller investors interested, too.

The market milestone “again demonstrates Cook’s amazing acumen as Apple’s CEO,” said Michael Gartenberg, a former senior marketing executive at the iPhone maker.

“The key to Apple’s success has been an unwavering commitment to its attention to the details of things that other companies might find mundane,” he said.

Apple shares rose as much as 1.4 percent to US$468.65 in New York trading. Its current market value almost matched the entire Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks, a benchmark that has fallen this year as COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns punish the US economy.

The gains have solidified Apple’s position as the most valuable company in the world.

While Saudi Aramco briefly boasted a US$2 trillion valuation in December, shares of Saudi Arabia’s national oil firm subsequently fell, and it currently trades with a market cap of about US$1.8 trillion.

Among US companies, Apple is trailed by Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, both with market caps below US$1.7 trillion.

However, the past two years have not been easy for Apple. Cook has had to maneuver through a trade war between the US and China, where most Apple devices are assembled.

The company also missed last year’s holiday sales forecast for the first time in nearly two decades, triggering a plunge in its shares.

Apple’s App Store is currently under fire from regulators and some developers who complain that the company charges high fees and limits third-party applications in favor of its own offerings.

Cook, the company’s top executive since 2011, has handled most of these challenges well so far. He talked US President Donald Trump out of imposing large tariffs on key products like iPhones and AirPods, and worked with the White House to keep production of the Mac Pro computer in the US.

Apple this year had to close hundreds of its retail stores due to the pandemic, and many of its employees were forced to work remotely.

In the midst of these disruptions, Apple launched new iPad Pro models, a lower-cost iPhone and ran a virtual conference that introduced new tools to support the next range of devices.

For the second quarter, it posted sales and profit that far exceeded Wall Street expectations.

“If we stay focused on doing what we do best, if we keep investing, if we manage the business wisely and make decisions collaboratively, if we take care of our teams, if our teams take care of their work, I don’t see any reason to be anything but optimistic,” Cook told staff in April.