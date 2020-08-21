Virus Outbreak: Markets tumble as Fed raises concerns

NO STIMULUS: With Congress deadlocked over talks of new aid to businesses and individuals, the Fed was downbeat on prospects of an economic recovery

AFP, HONG KONG





Markets tumbled across Asia and Europe yesterday after a sobering US Federal Reserve assessment of the US economic outlook, and as talks remained deadlocked on a stimulus bank officials say is urgently needed.

World equities have surged from a March bottom thanks to a wall of cash support from the Fed and other central banks, but with the multitrillion-dollar fiscal rescue hammered out earlier this year running out, US lawmakers are under pressure to stump up more.

While Democrats and Republicans dig their heels in on a new package, the chances of anything coming soon are slim.

A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing the Nikkei 225 at a securities firm in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AP

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to ravage the country and containment measures keeping businesses closed, minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month showed it was concerned about the recovery as help for small businesses, extra money for the jobless and direct payments to all Americans come to an end.

“A number of participants observed that, with some provisions of the CARES Act set to expire shortly against the backdrop of a still-weak labor market, additional fiscal aid would likely be important for supporting vulnerable families, and thus the economy more broadly, in the period ahead,” according to the minutes, referring to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Policymakers said the “prospects for further substantial improvement in the labor market would depend on a broad and sustained reopening of businesses,” which would “depend in large part on the efficacy of health measures taken to limit the spread of the virus.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has led repeated calls for more government support for the economy.

The “minutes are casting a shadow over markets and underline that any recovery is not going to be a straight line of advances,” Neil Wilson of Markets.com said. “The Fed layered on the risks and caution thick, but didn’t come up with any sweeteners for the market in the shape of more easing.”

The minutes sent US markets, which had been enjoying more gains, into the red on Wednesday, amid concerns the Fed would not be providing any more of the easing measures that have kept stocks afloat for so long.

Asia and Europe followed suit yesterday.

Taipei closed 3.3 percent lower and Seoul dipped 3.7 percent.

Tokyo slid 1 percent and Singapore sank 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent and Shanghai fell 1.3 percent.

Bangkok fell 0.9 percent, Sydney and Wellington eased 0.8 percent, and Manila dipped 0.6 percent.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all tumbled about 1 percent in the morning session.

“Without the Fed air balloon floating markets ... stocks are temporarily succumbing to forces of gravity,” Stephen Innes at AxiCorp said.

However, with borrowing costs expected to sit at record lows for up to three years, “it is unlikely US stocks will have to deal with a particularly deep or intense air pocket as the wall of money argument seems always to win out,” he said.

Adding to the downward pressure were ever-present China-US tensions, with the White House on Wednesday withdrawing from three bilateral deals with Hong Kong on extradition and taxation over the territory’s controversial National Security Law.

The move comes after the US revoked Hong Kong’s preferential trade status and is the latest blow to an increasingly fractious relationship between the superpowers that has fanned concerns about their trade pact signed in January.

Still, there was some joy after Beijing said it would hold telephone talks with Washington on that agreement, after a planned high-level call was postponed last weekend.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said this week that he had called the discussions off, adding he “didn’t want to talk to China right now.”