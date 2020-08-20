JAPAN
Exports dive 19.2 percent
Exports plunged 19.2 percent last month from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped global demand for goods from the third-largest economy, government data showed yesterday. The Ministry of Finance’s provisional numbers showed that imports fell 22.3 percent. Exports to the US especially suffered, declining 19.5 percent, but the nation recorded its first trade surplus in four months on the back of a recovery in China. Exports to China, including metals, paper products and machinery, grew 8.2 percent.
INDONESIA
Key interest rate untouched
The central bank yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged to shore up support for the sagging currency, and called for close coordination with the government to revive Southeast Asia’s largest economy. After 100 basis points of easing so far this year, Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 4 percent, as expected by 20 of 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The other five predicted a 25 basis-point cut.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation hits four-month high
Inflation rose to its highest level in four months last month, fueled by rebounding oil prices and businesses passing on the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed yesterday. The annual inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, rose to 1.0 percent from 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. It is the highest level since March and comes after inflation slowed to a four-year low of 0.5 percent in May when Britain was in lockdown.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cirque du Soleil offer made
A group of Cirque du Soleil creditors has announced plans to take control of the heavily indebted Canadian circus troupe. Suitors had until Tuesday afternoon to better the proposal of the dozen lenders, led by Canadian fund Catalyst Capital Group. The world’s most famous circus troupe, placed under the protection of the courts, later said that the proposal — estimated at more than US$1.2 billion — had not been topped, Canadian media reported. The creditors’ offer still must be validated by the Quebec courts.
EQUITIES
HKEX profit increases 1%
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) posted a 1 percent gain in profit for the first half of the year, benefiting from a spate of high-profile Chinese stock listings and a pickup in trading as the pandemic and political tensions stoked volatility. First-half net income rose to a record HK$5.23 billion (US$674.8 million), on the back of a 13 percent gain in core revenue, the exchange said yesterday. However, investments slumped 45 percent, dragging down the result.
MEDIA
Bennett Coleman mull sale
Bennett Coleman & Co is considering selling a stake in its Internet unit, people familiar with the matter said, as the publisher of the Times of India looks to expand the business in one of the world’s fastest growing digital markets. The Indian conglomerate, also known as the Times Group, is working with an adviser to explore options for a 10 percent stake in Times Internet Ltd, one of the people said. It is looking to bring in financial or strategic investors, including global technology companies, for India’s biggest digital firm, the people said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular