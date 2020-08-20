World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Exports dive 19.2 percent

Exports plunged 19.2 percent last month from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped global demand for goods from the third-largest economy, government data showed yesterday. The Ministry of Finance’s provisional numbers showed that imports fell 22.3 percent. Exports to the US especially suffered, declining 19.5 percent, but the nation recorded its first trade surplus in four months on the back of a recovery in China. Exports to China, including metals, paper products and machinery, grew 8.2 percent.

INDONESIA

Key interest rate untouched

The central bank yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged to shore up support for the sagging currency, and called for close coordination with the government to revive Southeast Asia’s largest economy. After 100 basis points of easing so far this year, Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 4 percent, as expected by 20 of 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The other five predicted a 25 basis-point cut.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation hits four-month high

Inflation rose to its highest level in four months last month, fueled by rebounding oil prices and businesses passing on the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed yesterday. The annual inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, rose to 1.0 percent from 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. It is the highest level since March and comes after inflation slowed to a four-year low of 0.5 percent in May when Britain was in lockdown.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cirque du Soleil offer made

A group of Cirque du Soleil creditors has announced plans to take control of the heavily indebted Canadian circus troupe. Suitors had until Tuesday afternoon to better the proposal of the dozen lenders, led by Canadian fund Catalyst Capital Group. The world’s most famous circus troupe, placed under the protection of the courts, later said that the proposal — estimated at more than US$1.2 billion — had not been topped, Canadian media reported. The creditors’ offer still must be validated by the Quebec courts.

EQUITIES

HKEX profit increases 1%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) posted a 1 percent gain in profit for the first half of the year, benefiting from a spate of high-profile Chinese stock listings and a pickup in trading as the pandemic and political tensions stoked volatility. First-half net income rose to a record HK$5.23 billion (US$674.8 million), on the back of a 13 percent gain in core revenue, the exchange said yesterday. However, investments slumped 45 percent, dragging down the result.

MEDIA

Bennett Coleman mull sale

Bennett Coleman & Co is considering selling a stake in its Internet unit, people familiar with the matter said, as the publisher of the Times of India looks to expand the business in one of the world’s fastest growing digital markets. The Indian conglomerate, also known as the Times Group, is working with an adviser to explore options for a 10 percent stake in Times Internet Ltd, one of the people said. It is looking to bring in financial or strategic investors, including global technology companies, for India’s biggest digital firm, the people said.