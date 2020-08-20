STOCK MARKETS
Shares fall 93.5 points
Taiwanese shares closed down yesterday as investors locked in early gains amid lingering concerns over tensions between Washington and Beijing. The bellwether electronics sector was the focus of the selling as investors moved away from a record closing on the tech-heavy NASDAQ in the US overnight, dealers said. However, rotational buying in some old-economy stocks helped prevent a steeper fall of the broader market, they said. The TAIEX closed down 93.5 points, or 0.73 percent, at the day’s low of 12,778.64. Turnover was NT$253.685 billion (US$8.6 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$635 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The market is likely to see more volatility in the wake of high valuations, analysts said.
MANUFACTURING
Yeong Guan profit rises
Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (永冠能源), which produces advanced casting components for specialized applications, yesterday reported net profit of NT$58.07 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.55, up 541 percent year-on-year. Revenue grew 19 percent from a year earlier to NT$802 million, the company said. As wind power customers continue to maintain high orders, and demand for injection molding machines and industrial machinery remains stable, shipments this year are expected to be between 165,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, Yeong Guan said, adding that shipments would grow further next year as other industries recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewable energy-related products would be the company’s major growth drivers in the next one to two years, it said.
SOFTWARE
IKala completes fundraising
IKala Interactive Media Inc (愛卡拉), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help e-commerce retailers gather and analyze customer data, yesterday said it has completed a US$17 million Series B fundraising program, bringing the total it has raised so far to US$30.3 million. The program is led by Wistron Digital Technology Holding Co (緯創數技投資控股), with investments from Hotung Investment Holdings Ltd (和通創投) and Pacific Venture Partners (怡和創投) among others. “With Wistron as a strategic partner, iKala can become a major driving force for transforming Taiwan into an AI industry and talent hub in Asia,” iKala board director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) said in a statement. The company plans to use the funds to improve its AI research capability and expand into new Southeast Asian markets, it said.
AIRLINES
Tigerair touts couples offer
Budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) is inviting people to celebrate Lovers’ Day with a half-day “flight experience.” Flight IT-2020 is to operate on Saturday and Tuesday next week, which is Lovers’ Day, allowing couples a nearly three-hour sightseeing trip that departs and lands at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Tigerair said on Monday. The tickets, which are sold in sets of two for NT$20,520, include lodging and dining services, as well as offers on other flights, it said. People who purchase the tickets are entitled to free Tigerair Taiwan round-trip tickets to any of its destinations within a year of border restrictions being lifted — if the couple is still together, the carrier said. If the couple has a child between now and when they redeem the flight, the child would fly free, it said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular