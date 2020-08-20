Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





STOCK MARKETS

Shares fall 93.5 points

Taiwanese shares closed down yesterday as investors locked in early gains amid lingering concerns over tensions between Washington and Beijing. The bellwether electronics sector was the focus of the selling as investors moved away from a record closing on the tech-heavy NASDAQ in the US overnight, dealers said. However, rotational buying in some old-economy stocks helped prevent a steeper fall of the broader market, they said. The TAIEX closed down 93.5 points, or 0.73 percent, at the day’s low of 12,778.64. Turnover was NT$253.685 billion (US$8.6 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$635 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The market is likely to see more volatility in the wake of high valuations, analysts said.

MANUFACTURING

Yeong Guan profit rises

Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (永冠能源), which produces advanced casting components for specialized applications, yesterday reported net profit of NT$58.07 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.55, up 541 percent year-on-year. Revenue grew 19 percent from a year earlier to NT$802 million, the company said. As wind power customers continue to maintain high orders, and demand for injection molding machines and industrial machinery remains stable, shipments this year are expected to be between 165,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, Yeong Guan said, adding that shipments would grow further next year as other industries recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewable energy-related products would be the company’s major growth drivers in the next one to two years, it said.

SOFTWARE

IKala completes fundraising

IKala Interactive Media Inc (愛卡拉), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help e-commerce retailers gather and analyze customer data, yesterday said it has completed a US$17 million Series B fundraising program, bringing the total it has raised so far to US$30.3 million. The program is led by Wistron Digital Technology Holding Co (緯創數技投資控股), with investments from Hotung Investment Holdings Ltd (和通創投) and Pacific Venture Partners (怡和創投) among others. “With Wistron as a strategic partner, iKala can become a major driving force for transforming Taiwan into an AI industry and talent hub in Asia,” iKala board director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) said in a statement. The company plans to use the funds to improve its AI research capability and expand into new Southeast Asian markets, it said.

AIRLINES

Tigerair touts couples offer

Budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) is inviting people to celebrate Lovers’ Day with a half-day “flight experience.” Flight IT-2020 is to operate on Saturday and Tuesday next week, which is Lovers’ Day, allowing couples a nearly three-hour sightseeing trip that departs and lands at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Tigerair said on Monday. The tickets, which are sold in sets of two for NT$20,520, include lodging and dining services, as well as offers on other flights, it said. People who purchase the tickets are entitled to free Tigerair Taiwan round-trip tickets to any of its destinations within a year of border restrictions being lifted — if the couple is still together, the carrier said. If the couple has a child between now and when they redeem the flight, the child would fly free, it said.