RETAILERS
M&S plans job cuts
Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) yesterday said that it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. London-based Marks & Spencer said that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9 percent of the company’s workforce. Group revenue fell 13.2 percent in the quarter that ended on Aug. 8, driven by a 38 percent drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares, while 68 percent of its orders were delivered online to customers’ homes during the quarter, compared with 29 percent in the previous year, it said.
COMMUNICATIONS
Zoom opens data center
Zoom Video Communications Inc has opened a data center in Singapore, diversifying its network and expanding into Southeast Asia for the first time. The San Jose, California-based company worked with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to set up the center, bringing the total to 18 sites globally. Zoom plans to hire an unspecified number of engineers and sales staff and offer new services such as Zoom Phone to scale the business in the region, Abe Smith, Zoom’s head of international, told a virtual briefing yesterday.
INVESTMENT
Norway fund posts loss
Norway’s US$1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion kroner (US$21.27 billion) in the first half of this year as stocks and real-estate holdings declined in value during the pandemic, it said yesterday. The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund holds stakes in about 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5 percent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate. The overall portfolio had a negative return of 3.4 percent, with a decline of 6.8 percent for equities and minus-1.6 percent for unlisted real estate, while the value of fixed-income holdings rose 5.1 percent as interest rates plunged, it said.
FINANCE
Ant Group plans new firm
Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group (螞蟻集團) is planning to create a new consumer finance company to bolster its market share in China’s fast-growing online lending industry. Ant is working with other companies to build a consumer finance platform that will focus on doling out loans to individuals in China, people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The Chongqing incorporated company would have registered capital of 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion). Ant is still in the process of seeking a consumer license for the company and could start operations in weeks, the people said.
BANKING
Westpac scraps dividend
Westpac Banking Corp has scrapped its first-half dividend, citing the desire to maintain a strong balance sheet in an uncertain operating environment. Westpac is the first of Australia’s four largest banks to cancel its dividend as the pandemic wreaks havoc on balance sheets. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd cut their payouts. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd might give an update on its decision to defer payouts when it releases quarterly results today. The moves are a blow to legions of retail shareholders, particularly retirees, who rely on the steady stream of payments.
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent