World Business Quick Take

Agencies





RETAILERS

M&S plans job cuts

Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) yesterday said that it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. London-based Marks & Spencer said that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9 percent of the company’s workforce. Group revenue fell 13.2 percent in the quarter that ended on Aug. 8, driven by a 38 percent drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares, while 68 percent of its orders were delivered online to customers’ homes during the quarter, compared with 29 percent in the previous year, it said.

COMMUNICATIONS

Zoom opens data center

Zoom Video Communications Inc has opened a data center in Singapore, diversifying its network and expanding into Southeast Asia for the first time. The San Jose, California-based company worked with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to set up the center, bringing the total to 18 sites globally. Zoom plans to hire an unspecified number of engineers and sales staff and offer new services such as Zoom Phone to scale the business in the region, Abe Smith, Zoom’s head of international, told a virtual briefing yesterday.

INVESTMENT

Norway fund posts loss

Norway’s US$1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion kroner (US$21.27 billion) in the first half of this year as stocks and real-estate holdings declined in value during the pandemic, it said yesterday. The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund holds stakes in about 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5 percent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate. The overall portfolio had a negative return of 3.4 percent, with a decline of 6.8 percent for equities and minus-1.6 percent for unlisted real estate, while the value of fixed-income holdings rose 5.1 percent as interest rates plunged, it said.

FINANCE

Ant Group plans new firm

Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group (螞蟻集團) is planning to create a new consumer finance company to bolster its market share in China’s fast-growing online lending industry. Ant is working with other companies to build a consumer finance platform that will focus on doling out loans to individuals in China, people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The Chongqing incorporated company would have registered capital of 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion). Ant is still in the process of seeking a consumer license for the company and could start operations in weeks, the people said.

BANKING

Westpac scraps dividend

Westpac Banking Corp has scrapped its first-half dividend, citing the desire to maintain a strong balance sheet in an uncertain operating environment. Westpac is the first of Australia’s four largest banks to cancel its dividend as the pandemic wreaks havoc on balance sheets. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd cut their payouts. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd might give an update on its decision to defer payouts when it releases quarterly results today. The moves are a blow to legions of retail shareholders, particularly retirees, who rely on the steady stream of payments.