The company behind video game Fortnite on Monday asked a judge to stop what it claimed is retaliation by Apple Inc for challenging the fee policy of its App Store.
After pulling Fortnite from its App Store last week, Apple notified Epic Games Inc that it would cut off access to tools needed to tailor software for devices powered by the iPhone maker’s operating systems, according to a request for a temporary restraining order.
Without those tools, Epic would not be able to create iPhone, iPad or Mac computer versions of its widely used Unreal Engine for powering rich graphics, the firm said.
Photo: AFP
Unreal Engine powers popular video games other than Fortnite and has applications such as virtual reality training for astronauts and visual effects for television shows, Epic said.
“Not content simply to remove Fortnite from the App Store, Apple is attacking Epic’s entire business in unrelated areas,” the restraining order request said. “Left unchecked, Apple’s actions will irreparably damage Epic’s reputation among Fortnite users and be catastrophic for the future of the separate Unreal Engine business.”
Epic asked a judge to stop Apple from refusing to list Fortnite at the App Store or restrict access to the developers program until the matter is resolved in court.
Apple told Epic it would be cut off from software development tools by Friday next week, the filing said.
Apple and Google last week pulled Fortnite from their mobile app shops after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants.
The latest version of Fortnite contains a payment system that lets player transactions bypass Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play, preventing the firms from collecting their typical 30 percent cut.
Apple, which does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store, booted the game from its online marketplace, followed later by Google.
Epic filed a federal lawsuit against Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of wielding monopoly power.
