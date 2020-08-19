BHP Group would broaden its plans to exit coal operations and review opportunities to shed aging oil and gas assets under new chief executive officer Mike Henry’s push to reshape the world’s top miner’s portfolio toward lower emissions.
The company aims to sell or spinoff its 80 percent share in the BHP Mitsui Coal joint venture, which owns two coking coal operations in Australia, along with exiting thermal coal mines and some oil and gas operations, the company said yesterday when reporting that annual profits held steady at US$9.1 billion, cushioned by higher iron ore prices.
Henry, installed as chief executive officer in January, is focusing BHP on supplying higher-quality iron ore and coking coal to capture China’s shift to prioritize premium raw materials for its steel sector.
Photo: EPA-EFE
At the same time, he is laying the ground for a longer-term transition to favor growth in copper and nickel to meet expected rising demand from renewable energy and the electrification of transport.
“The world is rapidly changing with decarbonization of energy sources, population growth and the drive for higher living standards in the developing world,” the company said in a statement. “It will require us to continue to be active portfolio managers.”
The company said that it would also plan to sell its 50 percent stake in the Bass Strait oil and gas joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp in southeastern Australia.
Exxon in September last year said it also plans to exit.
“We will seek to divest oil and gas assets that are mature or which are likely to realize greater value under different ownership,” Henry said.
Henry said that BHP is motivated by commercial decisions in pruning back its fossil fuel assets, although the firm has faced pressure from investors and is also preparing to set out more ambitious targets next month to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Lower thermal coal prices mean that about two-thirds of the world’s seaborne supply is losing money, while there is ongoing uncertainty over China’s policy on energy coal imports.
A decision on adding potash production through the initial development of the Jansen project in Canada — seen as a way to diversify BHP’s earnings beyond industrial raw materials — has been delayed until the middle of next year, BHP said.
The project, which might cost as much as US$5.7 billion, could benefit from improving supply and demand dynamics from the late 2020s or early 2030s, the company said.
BHP shares were 0.3 percent lower as of 12:58pm in Sydney trading as rival Rio Tinto Group advanced 1 percent.
Investors might be disappointed with a final dividend of US$0.55 per share that was below analysts’ forecasts, reflecting a conservative approach amid a weak global economy.
