World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Home sales continue to rise

Home sales last month rose for a third straight month as the city recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, but a prolonged recession threatens to halt a property market recovery. The number of new units sold rose 8 percent to 1,080 from 998 in June, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday. That is the most since November, and up from a near six-year low in April during the height of the lockdown. With the city-state heading for its worst recession on record, a recovery in the property market could be slowed depending on how quickly the broader economy can pick up. The government forecasts the economy would shrink between 5 and 7 percent this year.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Microsoft eyes TikTok UK

Microsoft Corp is interested in buying the popular music video app TikTok’s UK operations, expanding beyond the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand units that are already under discussion, Fox Business Network reported, citing a banker it did not identify. It is unclear whether TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) wants to sell the UK unit and if a formal offer for UK unit will be made, the banker with knowledge of the deal told the network. TikTok is sitting on a plan to move its headquarters from the US to London as it waits for a public statement of support from the British government, the South China Morning Post reported last week.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi to buy US group

French pharma giant Sanofi SA yesterday said it would buy US group Principia Biopharma Inc for US$3.68 billion in a deal that would boost its research and development into autoimmune and allergic diseases. The deal would see Sanofi “acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for [US]$100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately [US]$3.68 billion,” Sanofi said in a statement. The French company said it aims to complete the acquisition between October and December.

UNITED KINGDOM

Homes sold at record level

Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between the middle of last month and early this month as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, industry data showed yesterday. Property Web site Rightmove reported the highest number of home sales agreed since it began tracking the data more than 10 years ago, with transactions more than 20 percent higher than the previous record. Average asking prices for this month — based on data collected from July 12 to Aug. 8 — were 4.6 percent higher than a year earlier, as the normal summer softening in demand failed to materialize.

AUSTRALIA

Tech retailers post profits

Two of the nation’s biggest tech-focused retailers yesterday posted record annual profits and raised dividends as a COVID-19-driven shift to working from home prompted a frenzy of purchases of computers, screens and other home goods. No. 1 electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said underlying profit jumped by a third to A$332.7 million (US$239 million) in the year to end-June, rocketing past a pre-pandemic forecast of A$265 million to A$270 million. It raised its final dividend by three-quarters. Amazon.com Inc peer Kogan.com Ltd’s net profit for the period leaped 56 percent, and the payout to shareholders hoisted by two-thirds.