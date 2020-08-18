SINGAPORE
Home sales continue to rise
Home sales last month rose for a third straight month as the city recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, but a prolonged recession threatens to halt a property market recovery. The number of new units sold rose 8 percent to 1,080 from 998 in June, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday. That is the most since November, and up from a near six-year low in April during the height of the lockdown. With the city-state heading for its worst recession on record, a recovery in the property market could be slowed depending on how quickly the broader economy can pick up. The government forecasts the economy would shrink between 5 and 7 percent this year.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Microsoft eyes TikTok UK
Microsoft Corp is interested in buying the popular music video app TikTok’s UK operations, expanding beyond the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand units that are already under discussion, Fox Business Network reported, citing a banker it did not identify. It is unclear whether TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) wants to sell the UK unit and if a formal offer for UK unit will be made, the banker with knowledge of the deal told the network. TikTok is sitting on a plan to move its headquarters from the US to London as it waits for a public statement of support from the British government, the South China Morning Post reported last week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sanofi to buy US group
French pharma giant Sanofi SA yesterday said it would buy US group Principia Biopharma Inc for US$3.68 billion in a deal that would boost its research and development into autoimmune and allergic diseases. The deal would see Sanofi “acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for [US]$100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately [US]$3.68 billion,” Sanofi said in a statement. The French company said it aims to complete the acquisition between October and December.
UNITED KINGDOM
Homes sold at record level
Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between the middle of last month and early this month as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, industry data showed yesterday. Property Web site Rightmove reported the highest number of home sales agreed since it began tracking the data more than 10 years ago, with transactions more than 20 percent higher than the previous record. Average asking prices for this month — based on data collected from July 12 to Aug. 8 — were 4.6 percent higher than a year earlier, as the normal summer softening in demand failed to materialize.
AUSTRALIA
Tech retailers post profits
Two of the nation’s biggest tech-focused retailers yesterday posted record annual profits and raised dividends as a COVID-19-driven shift to working from home prompted a frenzy of purchases of computers, screens and other home goods. No. 1 electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said underlying profit jumped by a third to A$332.7 million (US$239 million) in the year to end-June, rocketing past a pre-pandemic forecast of A$265 million to A$270 million. It raised its final dividend by three-quarters. Amazon.com Inc peer Kogan.com Ltd’s net profit for the period leaped 56 percent, and the payout to shareholders hoisted by two-thirds.
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
Global index provider MSCI Inc yesterday lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its two major indices after its latest review, which might prompt an outflow of US$200 million in funds next quarter, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday. The index provider trimmed Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — which covers more than 800 securities across the large and mid-cap segments in 26 emerging markets — by nine basis points to 12.45 percent, commission data showed. However, Taiwan’s weighting in the index remained in second place, only after China’s weighting of more than 40 percent, the data showed. The company also slashed
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent