US streaming giant Netflix Inc is ramping up its mobile-only subscription plans in Southeast Asia and expanding local content, senior executives said, just as archrival Walt Disney Co arrives in the fast-growing market.
The world’s biggest video streaming platform by paid customers, Netflix said that more than 1 million of its nearly 200 million subscribers are in Southeast Asia, home to about 655 million people.
The market is ripe for rapid growth, analysts say, with the Disney+ Hotstar launch in Indonesia next month set to become a key battleground.
Photo: Reuters
“What we see in Southeast Asia is that it is a very mobile-centric market,” Netflix director for product innovation Ajay Arora said.
That has led the company to push cheaper mobile plans and adapt its product to fit lower-end smartphones, Arora said.
Southeast Asia is estimated to have generated US$600 million in overall subscription music and video revenue last year, according to a study by Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co — but that is set to explode to an annual US$3 billion by 2025, the study said.
Starting with India in August last year, Netflix has launched mobile-only plans in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia — all priced at below US$5 a month. That is a departure for Netflix, which has held firm on pricing in Western markets.
Repeated COVID-19 lockdowns across Southeast Asia have also increased the appetite for content streaming at home across the region.
A Netflix spokeswoman said that the firm “has well over 1 million subscribers in multiple Southeast Asian countries,” but declined to provide details.
Hong Kong-based consultancy Media Partners Asia estimates that Southeast Asia video streaming service subscribers would reach 14.7 million by the end of this year.
Arora said Netflix is also working to expand its payment options in countries with low credit and debit card penetration.
In markets like the Philippines, subscribers can pay for Netflix through their mobile telephone plans, or by purchasing prepaid Netflix cards at convenience stores.
The company faces competition in the region, and not just from Disney+, a distant, but ambitious, global No. 2 in the industry. Other regional rivals include Hong Kong video service Viu, popular for its Korean dramas, as well as Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeTV, which in June bought the assets of Malaysian streaming platform Iflix.
Disney+ is in the middle of a hiring spree across the region and is expected to launch broadly in the coming months jointly with its Indian streaming platform Hotstar. Disney’s family and superhero movies have proven consistent hits in Southeast Asia.
In Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country with 270 million people, Disney+ said last week it would start operating in September in partnership with state-owned PT Telkomsel with a catalog that would include more than 300 local movies.
Bracing for the challenge, Netflix Southeast Asia content lead Myleeta Aga said that the firm, which announced two new original Indonesian productions on Thursday last week, places high importance on the region and would continue to ramp up local content offerings.
She said that Netflix expects to start filming projects in Indonesia and Thailand soon.
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
Global index provider MSCI Inc yesterday lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its two major indices after its latest review, which might prompt an outflow of US$200 million in funds next quarter, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday. The index provider trimmed Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — which covers more than 800 securities across the large and mid-cap segments in 26 emerging markets — by nine basis points to 12.45 percent, commission data showed. However, Taiwan’s weighting in the index remained in second place, only after China’s weighting of more than 40 percent, the data showed. The company also slashed
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent