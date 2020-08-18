Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑) yesterday announced additional support measures of S$8 billion (US$5.84 billion) to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending wage subsidies and aiming to shore up the hard-hit aviation and hospitality sectors.
The new set of measures, announced almost three months after the last package, adds to Singapore’s total pledged pandemic aid of almost S$100 billion, Heng, who is also minister of finance, said in a taped speech.
While Singapore has managed to bring virus cases under control, the global economy “remains very weak,” Heng said.
Photo: AFP
“We must continue to adapt to the rapidly changing situation. We designed our measures to give us flexibility for adjustments as the crisis progresses. Some of these measures are ending soon,” he said.
The latest measures would not require any additional use of past reserves beyond what was already approved, Heng said.
Unused expenditures from earlier budgets would help fund the latest measures, allowing the government to narrow the projected budget deficit this fiscal year by S$100 million since the fourth package was announced in May, to S$74.2 billion.
Further support was deemed necessary as the city-state has fallen into a technical recession, retail and hospitality sectors are struggling to recover from months of mobility restrictions, and officials have warned of further retrenchments through year-end.
Singapore’s economy shrank a record 42.9 percent on an annualized basis in the second quarter from the previous three months, data last week showed, with Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) warning there could be “recurring waves of infection and disruption.”
Export figures released yesterday showed tentative signs of recovery in July, with non-oil domestic shipments jumping 6 percent from the same time last year, beating estimates for a second straight month.
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
Global index provider MSCI Inc yesterday lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its two major indices after its latest review, which might prompt an outflow of US$200 million in funds next quarter, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday. The index provider trimmed Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — which covers more than 800 securities across the large and mid-cap segments in 26 emerging markets — by nine basis points to 12.45 percent, commission data showed. However, Taiwan’s weighting in the index remained in second place, only after China’s weighting of more than 40 percent, the data showed. The company also slashed
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent