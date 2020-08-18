Japan’s economy shrank at an annual rate of 27.8 percent in the April-to-June period, the worst contraction on record, as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released yesterday.
The Japanese Cabinet Office reported that the country’s preliminary seasonally adjusted real GDP, the sum of a nation’s goods and services, fell 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The annual rate shows what the number would have been if continued for a year.
Photo: AFP
Japanese media reported that the latest drop was the worst since World War II, but the Cabinet Office said comparable records began in 1980.
The previous worst contraction, a 17.8 percent drop, was in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.
The world’s third-largest economy was already limping along when a COVID-19 outbreak struck in China late last year. It has weakened as the pandemic gained ground, leading to social distancing restrictions and prompting many people to stay home when they can.
“In April, May, a state of emergency was issued, it was a situation where the economy was artificially stopped so to speak, and the impact was severe,” Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
“These are tough numbers, but they bottomed out in April and May; we would like to put all our efforts into returning to a growth trajectory,” Nishimura told reporters.
The economy shrank 0.6 percent in the January-to-March period, and contracted 1.8 percent in the October-to-December period last year, meaning that Japan slipped into recession in the first quarter of this year.
The downturn has returned economic activity to the level last seen in the spring of 2011, just after the triple disasters of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown in the northeast.
For the April-to-June period, Japan’s exports dropped at an annual rate of 56 percent.
Private consumption dipped at an annual rate of nearly 29 percent as shoppers stayed home, leaving malls and restaurants nearly empty of customers.
That was without any full shutdown of businesses to contain COVID-19 outbreaks, which have worsened in the past month, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 56,000, with more than 1,100 deaths.
Analysts say the economy is expected to recover gradually, once the pandemic is curbed.
Japan’s export-dependent economy relies heavily on growth in China, where COVID-19 outbreaks began and have since subsided, but demand has remained subdued.
Development of a vaccine or medical treatment for COVID-19 would also help, but prospects for such breakthroughs are unclear.
