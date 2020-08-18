Yuan deposits in Taiwan last month weakened by 0.08 percent to 240.99 billion yuan (US$34.74 billion), the lowest level in six-and-a-half years, as the Chinese currency loses appeal among local investors, the central bank said yesterday.
Yuan deposits at domestic banking units inched up 0.47 percent to 209.23 billion yuan, while deposits at offshore banking units dropped 3.5 percent to 31.76 billion yuan, the bank said.
The latest yuan balance suggested insignificant movement from one month earlier, the bank said.
Retail customers continued to trim positions following a series of interest rate cuts, while corporate customers raised holdings to meet payment needs from local tech and non-tech firms, the central bank said.
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) offered the most generous interest rate of 3.05 percent for one-month yuan deposits, much higher than Taiwan Cooperative Bank’s (合庫銀行) 1.45 percent for one-year yuan deposits and Jih Sun International Bank’s (日盛銀行) 1.9 percent for six-month yuan deposits, the central bank said.
Bank SinoPac’s short-term needs likely drove the local lender to steeply raise interest rates, since rates at peers fell below the 2 percent mark regardless of tenures, the central bank said.
Taiwan remained the second-largest offshore market for yuan deposits after Hong Kong, with 639.9 billion yuan, it said.
