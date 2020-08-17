The COVID-19 pandemic is to accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships and supply chains, with Asian economies benefiting from diversification away from China, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday last week.
“Ensuring supply security by enhancing the strength of supply chains will become the overarching objective of governments and companies, overtaking cost and efficiency considerations,” Moody’s managing director and chief credit officer for Asia-Pacific Michael Taylor said in a report.
Asian countries that stand to benefit from diversification are those with sound economic fundamentals, reliable infrastructure, sufficient human capital stock, and low geopolitical and supply security risk, Taylor said.
Supply chains are expected to “become shorter and less just-in-time, leading to a more fragmented global trade system with a greater range of suppliers for similar products and increased regionalization of production,” the report said.
Diversification would aim to reduce reliance on any single supplier, whether it be a single producer or a group of producers from the same country, while localization would look to relocate production close to home markets, it said.
“The level of supply security, the degree of reliance on a single supplier, and other factors including the economic fundamentals of the new production base and geopolitical considerations will shape supply chain strategies and the choice of location,” the report said.
The extent of supply chain shifts would vary by sector depending on the overarching consideration of supply security, with the largest shifts likely to occur in industries with the greatest strategic significance, such as pharmaceuticals, it said.
The credit implications for Asian export-oriented economies and producers would also vary, Moody’s said, adding that some Asian markets, excluding China, would benefit from supply chain shifts, as companies seek to diversify their sources.
Vietnam and India stand out as alternative supply chain destinations, assorted reports have found.
However, localization of production or reshoring that moves capacity to the US or the EU would have negative repercussions for Asian producers, notably those in strategic sectors, the report said.
Free-trade agreements could help mitigate unfavorable effects by offering producers preferential access to advanced markets, it said.
