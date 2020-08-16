Oil squeezed out a gain for the second straight week, but uncertainty around the US-China trade deal and fears of a resurgent pandemic limited the price rally.
Crude futures in New York fell 0.5 percent on Friday, but rose 1.9 percent for the week.
The US and China postponed talks planned for over the weekend that had been aimed at reviewing progress at the six-month mark of their “phase one” trade agreement, people familiar with the matter said.
Photo: Reuters
Meanwhile, a rebound in US retail sales slowed sharply last month amid a surge in COVID-19, and still-high unemployment cooled the economic recovery.
“If China headlines come out and there’s a problem with the meeting that’s going to happen, you could see a push down to the support levels,” for crude futures, said Tariq Zahir, managing member of the global macro program at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC.
Still, US benchmark crude futures extended their rally to more than 4 percent in the past two weeks, with US crude stockpiles declining after imports from Saudi Arabia dropped and gasoline consumption rose.
Adding to support, some data points showed bright spots in the economic outlook, with US industrial production last month increasing for a third month.
However, growing signs of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus has highlighted the patchy recovery in oil consumption.
On Thursday, the International Energy Agency downgraded a majority of its demand forecasts for the next 18 months.
Meanwhile, the pace of well reactivations in the US has increased since last month, said Rystad Energy, potentially casting a further pall amid a stubborn supply overhang.
“There’s reasons to be optimistic,” said Michael Hiley, head of over-the-counter energy trading at New York-based LPS Futures.
However, crude supplies are “one big spike away” from reversing the gradual recovery in prices “right back down,” he said.
The 3-2-1 refining margin for combined gasoline and diesel against West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which provides a rough gauge of profitability for processing a barrel of crude, is trading at its lowest seasonal level in almost a decade.
As the pandemic devastates air travel and depresses gasoline demand, weakness in the margin signals the decreasing appeal for refiners to buy up more crude.
At the same time, prompt spreads for WTI and Brent futures widened deeper into contango on Friday, signaling concerns of oversupply.
WTI for September delivery fell 0.54 percent to settle at US$42.01. The contract rose 1.92 percent for the week.
Brent Crude for October delivery dropped 0.36 percent to US$44.80, increasing 0.31 percent from a week earlier.
