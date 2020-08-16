As 16th-century Florentines dropped like flies to the plague, survivors drowned their fears in wine, passed to them through small windows which are enjoying a renaissance during the COVID-19 era.
The small “wine windows” can be seen dotted around the Tuscan capital next to the grand entrances of sumptuous noble palaces, where wealthy families used to sell alcohol directly to thirsty customers, passing flasks through to eager hands.
Over time, the apertures, just 30cm high and 20cm wide, fell into disuse.
Photo: AFP
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen their resurgence, with bars using them to serve ice-cold cocktails, such as Aperol Spritz, gelato or coffee.
They offer a way for establishments hit hard by the lockdown to attract customers while adhering to social distancing rules.
The windows predate the plague. They were created by the Medici family, after it returned to power in 1532 following the fall of the Florentine Republic, said Massimo Casprini, an academic who has written a book about them.
Photo: AFP
The famed political dynasty “wanted to promote agriculture, so encouraged large Florentine landowners to invest in olive groves and vineyards ... while giving them tax breaks to sell their production directly in town,” he said.
The landowners were only allowed to sell wine they had produced themselves, and only 1.4 liters at a time, but it got rid of the intermediaries.
“Common people could buy wine at a more reasonable price than from the shopkeepers,” Casprini said.
That could translate into big savings, for “at the time wine consumption was enormous,” he said, with a grin.
It also had another unexpected benefit: ensuring social distancing.
“The window was closed with a wooden panel, the customer would knock with the knocker, and the wine merchant inside would take the empty bottle and fill it,” Casprini said. “That meant no direct contact.”
To date, some 267 of the wine windows have been rediscovered in Tuscany, with 149 of them in the center of Florence.
“There were many more,” Casprini said. “Almost every landowner had one, but many of them were destroyed, particularly during the World War II bombings.”
Others have been walled up, but can still be spotted by their distinctive frames in gray sandstone, or stone dug from quarries in the nearby picturesque town of Fiesole.
Over the centuries, some lucky drinkers have struck red gold: One French guide to Florence from 1982 points its readers toward a window serving vintage wine from the world-famous Frescobaldi estate.
An association called Le buchette del vino (“Wine Holes”) now catalogs the windows, placing plaques below each one.
Its Web site provides hole-spotters with an interactive map as well as their history.
Despite being protected by law, Casprini said that three windows “have already disappeared” since his first census in 2005.
Those left are used as everything from quirky hatches in bars or cafes, to shop displays and even small Catholic shrines.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular