MALAYSIA
GDP shrinks 17.1% in Q2
The economy contracted by the most since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, with the central bank sharply downgrading its outlook for this year. GDP fell 17.1 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, its worst showing since the fourth quarter of 1998, the central bank said yesterday. The data show the severe knock the trade-reliant economy has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports plunged because of the disruption to supply chains, while consumer spending slumped amid an extended lockdown. The central bank now expects the economy to fall 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast range of 0.5 percent to minus-2 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler settles US claims
Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, on Thursday said it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for more than US$2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said the agreement with various US authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel vehicles and vans. The company said the civil cases related to a consumer class action lawsuit pending before the US District Court for the District of New Jersey. The settlement would result in costs of about US$1.5 billion, while the civil suit would incur a one-off charge of about US$700 million, it said. Daimler estimated that “further expenses of a mid three-digit-million” euros would be required to fulfill requirements of the settlements.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple sells US$5.5bn bonds
Borrowing costs are so cheap that not even Apple Inc could resist, becoming the latest to join a boom in issuance from the world’s biggest technology companies. Apple, which had not borrowed in US dollars more than once in a calendar year since 2017, tapped the investment-grade market for US$5.5 billion in its second trip since May. It was cheap to issue debt then and is even better now, with cash-rich companies like Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc getting in on the action, outdoing each other to set a new floor for yields. The iPhone maker sold bonds in four parts, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The longest maturity, a 40-year security, would yield 118 basis points above US Treasuries, after initially discussing around 135 basis points, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. That debt will come cheaper for Apple than it did for Amazon, which priced at 130 basis points over Treasuries, but is still slightly more expensive than Google’s spread of 108 basis points.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Applied Materials upbeat
Applied Materials Inc on Thursday gave a bullish forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter on increasing orders for equipment used by computer chipmakers. Revenue in the quarter ending in October would be about US$4.6 billion, the company said in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated US$4.36 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, on an adjusted basis, would be US$1.11 to US$1.23 per share, the firm said. That compares with an average estimate of US$1.02. Fiscal third-quarter net income was US$841 million, or US$0.91 a share, compared with US$571 million, or US$0.61 a share, a year earlier, the company said. Revenue gained 23 percent to US$4.4 billion in the period that ended on July 26. Applied Materials is operating at pre-COVID levels of productivity, he said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to
The US stock market has been on a tear, yet the country’s economy is in the dumps. So why do so many people believe — undoubtedly incorrectly — that the stock market has decoupled from reality? The economy many people experience, while bleak, is local, personal and, for the most part, either not publicly traded or plays only a small part in the stock market’s moves. To explain why these personal experiences have so little effect on equity markets, we must look more closely at the market role of the weakest industry sectors. The surprising conclusion: The most visible and economically vulnerable