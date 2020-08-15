World Business Quick Take

MALAYSIA

GDP shrinks 17.1% in Q2

The economy contracted by the most since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, with the central bank sharply downgrading its outlook for this year. GDP fell 17.1 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, its worst showing since the fourth quarter of 1998, the central bank said yesterday. The data show the severe knock the trade-reliant economy has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports plunged because of the disruption to supply chains, while consumer spending slumped amid an extended lockdown. The central bank now expects the economy to fall 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast range of 0.5 percent to minus-2 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler settles US claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, on Thursday said it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for more than US$2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said the agreement with various US authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel vehicles and vans. The company said the civil cases related to a consumer class action lawsuit pending before the US District Court for the District of New Jersey. The settlement would result in costs of about US$1.5 billion, while the civil suit would incur a one-off charge of about US$700 million, it said. Daimler estimated that “further expenses of a mid three-digit-million” euros would be required to fulfill requirements of the settlements.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple sells US$5.5bn bonds

Borrowing costs are so cheap that not even Apple Inc could resist, becoming the latest to join a boom in issuance from the world’s biggest technology companies. Apple, which had not borrowed in US dollars more than once in a calendar year since 2017, tapped the investment-grade market for US$5.5 billion in its second trip since May. It was cheap to issue debt then and is even better now, with cash-rich companies like Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc getting in on the action, outdoing each other to set a new floor for yields. The iPhone maker sold bonds in four parts, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The longest maturity, a 40-year security, would yield 118 basis points above US Treasuries, after initially discussing around 135 basis points, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. That debt will come cheaper for Apple than it did for Amazon, which priced at 130 basis points over Treasuries, but is still slightly more expensive than Google’s spread of 108 basis points.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Applied Materials upbeat

Applied Materials Inc on Thursday gave a bullish forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter on increasing orders for equipment used by computer chipmakers. Revenue in the quarter ending in October would be about US$4.6 billion, the company said in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated US$4.36 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, on an adjusted basis, would be US$1.11 to US$1.23 per share, the firm said. That compares with an average estimate of US$1.02. Fiscal third-quarter net income was US$841 million, or US$0.91 a share, compared with US$571 million, or US$0.61 a share, a year earlier, the company said. Revenue gained 23 percent to US$4.4 billion in the period that ended on July 26. Applied Materials is operating at pre-COVID levels of productivity, he said.