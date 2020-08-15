‘Fortnite’ maker sues Apple for removing its game

Reuters





Apple Inc on Thursday removed popular video game Fortnite from its App Store for violating the company’s in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games Inc to file a federal lawsuit challenging the iPhone maker’s rules.

Apple cited a direct payment feature rolled out on the Fortnite app earlier on Thursday as the violation.

Epic sued in US court seeking no money from Apple, but rather an injunction that would end many of the company’s practices related to the App Store, which is the only way to distribute native software onto most iPhones.

Richard Tyler Blevins (on screen), aka Ninja, speaks to the crowd at the start of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals Round Two at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on on July 27 last year. Photo: AFP

“Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear,” Epic said in its lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California.

Epic also attacked Apple on social media, launching a campaign with the hashtag #FreeFortnite, urging players to seek refunds from Apple if they lose access to the game, and creating a parody of Apple’s famous “1984” television ad.

In the parody, which quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views, a female Fortnite fighter hurls a unicorn-shaped club to smash a screen on which an Apple-headed character speaks of “the anniversary of the platform unification directives.”

Apple takes a cut of between 15 and 30 percent for most app subscriptions and payments made inside apps, though there are some exceptions for companies that already have a credit card on file for iPhone customers if they also offer an in-app payment that would benefit Apple.

Analysts believe games are the biggest contributor to spending inside the App Store, which is in turn the largest component of Apple’s US$46.3 billion per year services segment.

In a statement, Apple said Fortnite had been removed because Epic had launched the payment feature with the “express intent of violating the App Store guidelines” after having had apps in the store for a decade.

“The fact that their [Epic] business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users,” Apple said in a statement.

Google has also removed Fortnite from its Play Store.