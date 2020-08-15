Baidu Inc’s (百度) quarterly revenue shrank 1 percent and its projections suggest sales could slide again, as rivals, such as ByteDance Ltd, continue to chip away at its core advertising business.
China’s leading search engine forecast sales of 26.3 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion) to 28.7 billion yuan for the September quarter, compared with estimates for 27.62 billion yuan. Its shares slipped as much as 8 percent in extended trading after over-the-top service subsidiary iQiyi Inc (愛奇藝) disclosed it was cooperating with a US regulatory inquiry into allegations by Wolfpack Research that it inflated user numbers. Shares of iQiyi fell as much as 19 percent.
Baidu is riding a gradual post-COVID-19 recovery in its home market but, at the same time, is trying to ward off increasingly aggressive competition in media and advertising from the likes of Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and ByteDance.
Photo: Reuters
The company is diversifying ad revenue sources and investing in content for iQiyi to keep users and marketers from migrating to hotter formats like ByteDance’s news app Toutiao and Douyin, TikTok’s local equivalent.
Baidu on Thursday said it would step up investment in technology and content.
“If we look at the budget allocation from advertisers, it looks like Douyin and Toutiao are the most attractive to them starting from about two years ago,” said Raymond Feng, a Shanghai-based analyst with Pacific Epoch. “With the increased investment in Baijiahao, Baidu is trying to catch up on that front, creating more content that’s more welcomed by users, that’s necessary for Baidu to do so.”
Baidu’s second-quarter online marketing sales could contract less than the first quarter’s19 percent drop as the company emerges from the worst of China’s COVID-19 pandemic. The second quarter has been seasonally strong for advertising in the past, and this time Baidu should benefit from the rebound in offline business activity and improved advertiser sentiment, Bloomberg Intelligence said.
Baidu reported sales of 26.03 billion yuan in the June quarter, versus an average forecast of 25.7 billion yuan. Net income was 3.58 billion yuan, versus the 2 billion yuan projected.
Its board also approved an increase of its share-repurchase program to US$3 billion from US$1 billion, effective through 2022.
Once the runaway leader in desktop search, Baidu is trying to adapt its business to the mobile era, but losing ground piecemeal to rivals such as ByteDance. To compete, Baidu’s core mobile search service is morphing into a platform hosting a wide array of content from articles on its Baijiaohao publisher accounts to videos and live-streaming, not unlike Tencent’s super-app WeChat.
Longer term, the search giant is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and betting on the commercialization of that through smart speakers and self-driving cars. Revenue from new AI businesses, including cloud and smart devices, grew by a double-digit percentage in the second quarter, the company said.
