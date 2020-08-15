Asustek’s Q2 revenue, earnings jump

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Continuing to benefit from the work-from-home and distance learning trend, computer brand Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) on Wednesday reported that earnings and revenue rose last quarter.

Net profit last quarter surged 449 percent quarterly and 216 percent annually to NT$5.3 billion (US$179.41 million), with earnings per share growing to NT$7.2 from NT$1.2 in the first quarter and NT$2.3 a year earlier, the firm said.

Revenue in the second quarter expanded to NT$85.1 billion, up 23.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 19.4 percent year-on-year, with PCs contributing 66 percent to overall revenue and computer components making up 34 percent, the company said.

Gross margin came in at 16.3 percent last quarter, edging down from 16.4 percent in the previous quarter, but up from 13.8 percent a year earlier.

In a statement released after the company’s earnings conference, Asustek said the work and study from home trend would keep spurring PC use going forward after the company sold 40 percent more gaming PCs last quarter compared with the same period last year.

In the first half of this year, gaming PCs accounted for 33 percent of the company’s total revenue, it said.

“PC demand could experience double-digit growth over the long term,” the statement said.

For this quarter, Asustek expects PC revenue to increase 30 percent from the second quarter and components revenue to increase 10 percent, it added.