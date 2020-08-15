Housing prices rise, suggesting low affordability

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s housing price index reached 104.69 in the first quarter, rising 0.52 percent from three months earlier, suggesting low home affordability for the general public, the Ministry of Interior said yesterday.

Housing prices picked up in the five special municipalities of New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, but declined slightly in Taipei, the ministry’s latest report showed.

Price shifts fell within a small range of 1 percent, with Tainan posting the biggest increase of 0.99 percent, followed by Taichung’s 0.85 percent gain and Kaohsiung’s 0.54 percent advance, the report said.

Housing prices in Taoyuan increased 0.43 percent and inched up 0.23 percent in New Taipei City. The capital city bucked the trend with a 0.18 percent decrease.

H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) research director Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said Tainan homes are the most affordable compared with other special municipalities, allowing prices there more room for upward movement.

Tainan likely also benefited from buyers previously eyeing homes in Kaohsiung, where soaring prices prompted them to settle in Tainan instead, Hsu said.

The housing price-to-income ratio was 8.6, meaning that Taiwanese have to save for nearly nine years without any spending in order to own a home, the ministry said.

On average, mortgage burdens constituted 35.3 percent of household income, up 0.15 percent from the previous quarter, it said.

Home prices amounted to 13.9 times the average household income in Taipei and 11.7 times the average in New Taipei City, it said.

The ratio is 7.5 times in Taoyuan, 10 in Taichung, and 7.3 in Tainan and Kaohsiung, it added.

The ministry described affordability as reasonable in Tainan and Kaohsiung and overly heavy in other special municipalities.