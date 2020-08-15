The nation’s housing price index reached 104.69 in the first quarter, rising 0.52 percent from three months earlier, suggesting low home affordability for the general public, the Ministry of Interior said yesterday.
Housing prices picked up in the five special municipalities of New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, but declined slightly in Taipei, the ministry’s latest report showed.
Price shifts fell within a small range of 1 percent, with Tainan posting the biggest increase of 0.99 percent, followed by Taichung’s 0.85 percent gain and Kaohsiung’s 0.54 percent advance, the report said.
Housing prices in Taoyuan increased 0.43 percent and inched up 0.23 percent in New Taipei City. The capital city bucked the trend with a 0.18 percent decrease.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) research director Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said Tainan homes are the most affordable compared with other special municipalities, allowing prices there more room for upward movement.
Tainan likely also benefited from buyers previously eyeing homes in Kaohsiung, where soaring prices prompted them to settle in Tainan instead, Hsu said.
The housing price-to-income ratio was 8.6, meaning that Taiwanese have to save for nearly nine years without any spending in order to own a home, the ministry said.
On average, mortgage burdens constituted 35.3 percent of household income, up 0.15 percent from the previous quarter, it said.
Home prices amounted to 13.9 times the average household income in Taipei and 11.7 times the average in New Taipei City, it said.
The ratio is 7.5 times in Taoyuan, 10 in Taichung, and 7.3 in Tainan and Kaohsiung, it added.
The ministry described affordability as reasonable in Tainan and Kaohsiung and overly heavy in other special municipalities.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to
The US stock market has been on a tear, yet the country’s economy is in the dumps. So why do so many people believe — undoubtedly incorrectly — that the stock market has decoupled from reality? The economy many people experience, while bleak, is local, personal and, for the most part, either not publicly traded or plays only a small part in the stock market’s moves. To explain why these personal experiences have so little effect on equity markets, we must look more closely at the market role of the weakest industry sectors. The surprising conclusion: The most visible and economically vulnerable