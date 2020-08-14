World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIAN

Jobs added beats forecast

The nation last month added almost four times as many jobs as forecast, as the economy’s recovery in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control withstood Victoria’s renewed lockdown and concern about community spread. Employment surged by 114,700 from June, when it advanced an upwardly revised 228,400, compared with an expected gain of 30,000, data released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. The jobless rate edged up to 7.5 percent, the highest since November 1998, as more people re-entered the labor force, pushing the participation rate to 64.7 percent from 64.1 percent in June.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok Indian backer in talks

Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) is in early talks with Reliance Industries Ltd about investing in TikTok’s operations in India, TechCrunch reported yesterday, citing sources. The two companies began conversations late last month, but have not yet reached a deal, the report added. Reliance, ByteDance and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Indian government in June banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, for threatening its “sovereignty and integrity” after border tensions with China. Microsoft Corp has been in talks to acquire TikTok’s operations in the US. Twitter Inc has also expressed interest in closing a deal with TikTok, sources familiar with the matter said late last week.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

LONGi raises prices again

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co (隆基綠能科技), the world’s largest manufacturer of solar wafers, raised equipment prices for the third time in a month and said that it would keep boosting them if polysilicon costs continue to soar. The Xian, China-based firm increased prices of two types of monocrystalline wafers by about 7 percent each, it said on its Web site. Prices for the two types of wafers have gained by 24 percent and 23 percent since July 19, when an explosion at a polysilicon factory in the Xinjiang region cut global supply and prices of the raw material jumped. LONGi for the first time explicitly tied its wafer prices to polysilicon, saying that every time the raw material’s cost rises or falls by 3 yuan (US$0.43) per kilogram, its wafers would go up or down by 0.05 yuan per piece. Tongwei Co (通威), the largest maker of solar cells, has raised prices by more than 21 percent since the explosion.

TOURISM

TUI posts US$1.7bn net loss

The world’s largest tour operator, TUI, yesterday said that revenue has slumped to a huge loss in the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the global travel sector. The German company, which has announced job cuts and store closures, posted a bottom-line net loss of 1.42 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) in the April-to-June period, down from a net profit of 22.8 million euros last year. TUI runs its business year from October to September, and in the nine months to June, TUI’s cumulative net loss amounted to 2.3 billion euros. In the third quarter alone, revenue plunged 98 percent to 71.8 million euros, as hotels, cruise ship and flight operations all but shut down because of global lockdowns. The company reopened about 55 hotels during the quarter, or about 15 percent of its portfolio. TUI expects to cover costs and break even at an operating level in the fourth quarter, it said, adding that bookings for summer next year were up 145 percent from those for this year.