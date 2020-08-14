AUSTRALIAN
Jobs added beats forecast
The nation last month added almost four times as many jobs as forecast, as the economy’s recovery in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control withstood Victoria’s renewed lockdown and concern about community spread. Employment surged by 114,700 from June, when it advanced an upwardly revised 228,400, compared with an expected gain of 30,000, data released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. The jobless rate edged up to 7.5 percent, the highest since November 1998, as more people re-entered the labor force, pushing the participation rate to 64.7 percent from 64.1 percent in June.
SOCIAL MEDIA
TikTok Indian backer in talks
Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) is in early talks with Reliance Industries Ltd about investing in TikTok’s operations in India, TechCrunch reported yesterday, citing sources. The two companies began conversations late last month, but have not yet reached a deal, the report added. Reliance, ByteDance and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Indian government in June banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, for threatening its “sovereignty and integrity” after border tensions with China. Microsoft Corp has been in talks to acquire TikTok’s operations in the US. Twitter Inc has also expressed interest in closing a deal with TikTok, sources familiar with the matter said late last week.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
LONGi raises prices again
LONGi Green Energy Technology Co (隆基綠能科技), the world’s largest manufacturer of solar wafers, raised equipment prices for the third time in a month and said that it would keep boosting them if polysilicon costs continue to soar. The Xian, China-based firm increased prices of two types of monocrystalline wafers by about 7 percent each, it said on its Web site. Prices for the two types of wafers have gained by 24 percent and 23 percent since July 19, when an explosion at a polysilicon factory in the Xinjiang region cut global supply and prices of the raw material jumped. LONGi for the first time explicitly tied its wafer prices to polysilicon, saying that every time the raw material’s cost rises or falls by 3 yuan (US$0.43) per kilogram, its wafers would go up or down by 0.05 yuan per piece. Tongwei Co (通威), the largest maker of solar cells, has raised prices by more than 21 percent since the explosion.
TOURISM
TUI posts US$1.7bn net loss
The world’s largest tour operator, TUI, yesterday said that revenue has slumped to a huge loss in the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the global travel sector. The German company, which has announced job cuts and store closures, posted a bottom-line net loss of 1.42 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) in the April-to-June period, down from a net profit of 22.8 million euros last year. TUI runs its business year from October to September, and in the nine months to June, TUI’s cumulative net loss amounted to 2.3 billion euros. In the third quarter alone, revenue plunged 98 percent to 71.8 million euros, as hotels, cruise ship and flight operations all but shut down because of global lockdowns. The company reopened about 55 hotels during the quarter, or about 15 percent of its portfolio. TUI expects to cover costs and break even at an operating level in the fourth quarter, it said, adding that bookings for summer next year were up 145 percent from those for this year.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to