China’s largest state-run banks operating in Hong Kong are taking tentative steps to comply with US sanctions imposed on officials in the territory, seeking to safeguard their access to crucial dollar funding and overseas networks.
Major lenders with operations in the US — including Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行), China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) and China Merchants Bank Co (招商銀行) — have turned cautious on opening new accounts for the 11 sanctioned officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), people familiar with the matter said.
At least one bank has suspended such activity.
At some lenders, transactions via the US are banned, while compliance must review and sign off on others that would previously have been immediately processed, the people said.
Foreign lenders such as Citigroup Inc have taken steps to suspend accounts or are increasing scrutiny of Hong Kong clients.
Such measures underscore the ability of Washington to use the US dollar’s dominance in international transactions as a pressure point in the intensifying standoff with China.
China’s state-owned lenders need to preserve their access to global financial markets, particularly at a time when Beijing is leaning on them to prop up the economy from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
China’s four largest banks had US$1.1 trillion in dollar funding at the end last year, Bloomberg Intelligence said.
China on Monday retaliated by sanctioning 11 people, including US senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, but stopped short of putting any senior US government officials on its list.
The door for talks with the US remains open, Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) said on Friday last week.
It did not clarify the potential implications for any institutions that keep doing businesses with those named.
“China’s position on the US sanctions is clear and consistent,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday in response to a question about the banks’ move to comply. “The US sanctions are irrational and groundless.”
Bank of China had the biggest exposure to US dollars among its local peers, followed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行), the world’s largest bank. The lenders have been expanding their presence globally over the past decade by adding branches, making acquisitions and granting loans to fund everything from local power plants to toll roads.
Local banks in Hong Kong are concerned as well since they all have some US dealings such as foreign exchange and settlement, one person said.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Saturday last week sought to ease concerns, saying that lenders in the territory have no obligation to follow US sanctions under local law and urging banks to treat customers fairly in assessing whether to continue providing services.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to