INTERNET
Tencent beats forecast
Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) revenue grew a faster-than-expected 29 percent after it expanded the world’s largest online gaming empire in defiance of an economic downturn. Sales rose to 114.9 billion yuan (US$16.5 billion) in the three months that ended in June, versus the 112.4 billion yuan average forecast. Net income was 33.1 billion yuan, compared with the 27.3 billion yuan projected. China’s biggest social media company has benefited from an Internet resurgence during COVID-19, but is grappling with economic malaise as well as a US ban on its WeChat (微信) app with potentially far-ranging effects.
BANKING
Amro to wind down units
ABN Amro Bank NV is to stop providing corporate finance outside Europe and exit trade and commodity financing altogether as the Dutch bank tries to turn around an investment banking division hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 800 jobs, or one-third of the total, are at risk in a plan to hive off and wind down activities that account for about 45 percent of the unit’s client loans, the bank said yesterday. The process would take three to four years, it said. The bank reported a net loss of 5 million euros (US$5.9 million) for the quarter on writedowns and a slowdown in lending prompted by the pandemic.
E-COMMERCE
Asos has positive outlook
British online fashion retailer Asos PLC yesterday forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger-than-anticipated underlying demand. It said revenue growth for its 2019-2020 year was now expected to be 17 to 19 percent with pretax profit in the region of ￡130 million to ￡150 million (US$170 million to US$196 million). Asos made a pretax profit of ￡33.1 million in 2018-2019. “Looking forward, the consumer and economic outlook remains uncertain and it is unclear how long the current favorable shopping behavior will persist,” Asos said.
ELECTRONICS
Court finds Apple at fault
Apple Inc must pay more than US$500 million in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis Patent Management LLC, a Texas court has ruled. The US tech giant — now worth almost US$2 trillion — would appeal Tuesday’s decision, local media said. PanOptis took Apple to court in February last year, saying it refused to pay for the use of 4G LTE technologies in its smartphones, tablets and watches. The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX Holding Corp — another company specializing in patent litigation.
VIETNAM
Trade surplus increases
The country last month recorded a trade surplus of US$2.8 billion, widening from a surplus of US$1.85 billion in June, government customs data released yesterday showed. Exports rose 10.2 percent from June to US$24.87 billion, while imports were up 6.7 percent to US$22.10 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement. For the first seven months of this year, exports rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to US$147.61 billion, while imports fell 3 percent to US$139.21 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$8.4 billion.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to