World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Tencent beats forecast

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) revenue grew a faster-than-expected 29 percent after it expanded the world’s largest online gaming empire in defiance of an economic downturn. Sales rose to 114.9 billion yuan (US$16.5 billion) in the three months that ended in June, versus the 112.4 billion yuan average forecast. Net income was 33.1 billion yuan, compared with the 27.3 billion yuan projected. China’s biggest social media company has benefited from an Internet resurgence during COVID-19, but is grappling with economic malaise as well as a US ban on its WeChat (微信) app with potentially far-ranging effects.

BANKING

Amro to wind down units

ABN Amro Bank NV is to stop providing corporate finance outside Europe and exit trade and commodity financing altogether as the Dutch bank tries to turn around an investment banking division hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 800 jobs, or one-third of the total, are at risk in a plan to hive off and wind down activities that account for about 45 percent of the unit’s client loans, the bank said yesterday. The process would take three to four years, it said. The bank reported a net loss of 5 million euros (US$5.9 million) for the quarter on writedowns and a slowdown in lending prompted by the pandemic.

E-COMMERCE

Asos has positive outlook

British online fashion retailer Asos PLC yesterday forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger-than-anticipated underlying demand. It said revenue growth for its 2019-2020 year was now expected to be 17 to 19 percent with pretax profit in the region of ￡130 million to ￡150 million (US$170 million to US$196 million). Asos made a pretax profit of ￡33.1 million in 2018-2019. “Looking forward, the consumer and economic outlook remains uncertain and it is unclear how long the current favorable shopping behavior will persist,” Asos said.

ELECTRONICS

Court finds Apple at fault

Apple Inc must pay more than US$500 million in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis Patent Management LLC, a Texas court has ruled. The US tech giant — now worth almost US$2 trillion — would appeal Tuesday’s decision, local media said. PanOptis took Apple to court in February last year, saying it refused to pay for the use of 4G LTE technologies in its smartphones, tablets and watches. The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX Holding Corp — another company specializing in patent litigation.

VIETNAM

Trade surplus increases

The country last month recorded a trade surplus of US$2.8 billion, widening from a surplus of US$1.85 billion in June, government customs data released yesterday showed. Exports rose 10.2 percent from June to US$24.87 billion, while imports were up 6.7 percent to US$22.10 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement. For the first seven months of this year, exports rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to US$147.61 billion, while imports fell 3 percent to US$139.21 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$8.4 billion.