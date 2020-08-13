Singapore’s financial services sector, which accounts for 4.5 percent of total employment, might see more job losses during the second half of the year as the city-state goes through its worst recession ever, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said yesterday.
Banks, insurers and other financial institutions held up well during the first six months, when the sector created about 1,500 jobs and retrenchment levels stayed “subdued,” the central bank said.
Locals snapped up three out of every four new jobs, MAS Deputy Managing Director for markets and development Jacqueline Loh (羅惠燕) said in a speech.
“The economic environment continues to be challenging,” Loh said.
“We have to expect that new job creation in the financial sector will slow, while retrenchments are likely to pick up,” she added.
The sector matters to Singapore, as it employs more than 170,000 people and contributes 13 percent of GDP.
The economic downturn also triggered fears of job losses, while the government asked companies to treat its citizens fairly when it comes to employment and promotion.
Singapore’s economy is headed for a contraction of 5 to 7 percent this year, after shrinking by 13.2 percent on a year-on-year basis during the April-to-June period, government data showed.
Supporting the local workforce in the financial sector during the crisis is a priority for the central bank, Loh said.
The sector is also going through a shift toward new models, including digital banking, as the MAS is to award as many as five digital licenses to non-bank firms this year.
Companies should help train employees so they can continue to work in the digital world, Loh said.
So far, 25 local and international financial institutions have committed to train almost 5,000 employees with new skills, she added.
MAS praised Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行), DBS Group Holdings Ltd (星展集團控股), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) and its units, as well as Malayan Banking Bhd and NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd (職總英康) for avoiding redundancies.
Loh also encouraged financial services firms to groom local talent for leadership positions, even as they bring in foreigners to plug gaps.
“We have to remain open and will continue to welcome global talent that complement our workforce,” she said. “Employers must, however, hire in a responsible manner and commit to growing the local talent pool.”
