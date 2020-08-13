Qualcomm Inc’s lucrative patent licensing business lives on, after a court rejected a requirement that the company renegotiates billions of dollars worth of agreements with smartphone makers.
The chipmaker on Tuesday won a major victory in a US federal appeals court, which ruled that a judge was wrong to side with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last year in finding that Qualcomm had violated anti-trust law.
The appeals court also vacated an order that the company redoes licensing accords with smartphone makers like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co. Such licenses last year generated US$4.6 billion in revenue for Qualcomm.
Photo: AFP
“The court’s ruling is disappointing and we will be considering our options,” FTC Bureau of Competition Director Ian Conner said in a statement.
The case will not return to the trial judge, but the FTC can ask that it be reconsidered by the full appeals court.
If Tuesday’s ruling stands, it would represent the end of years of legal and regulatory entanglements for the company.
Qualcomm last month announced that China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) had signed a licensing deal and paid up on withheld patent fees. That agreement has brought Huawei, the last major holdout, into the list of Qualcomm’s customers.
“The court of appeals unanimous reversal, entirely vacating the district court decision, validates our business model and patent licensing program and underscores the tremendous contributions that Qualcomm has made to the industry,” Qualcomm executive vice president and general counsel Don Rosenberg said in an e-mail.
Qualcomm is the largest maker of chips that run the computer functions in smartphones and connect them to cellular networks. That business provides it with the bulk of its revenue.
The majority of profit comes from licensing patents that underpin how all modern phone systems work. It charges fees that are calculated as a percentage of the selling price of handsets and paid by the phone makers.
In May last year, US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, ruled that the company was charging phone makers “unreasonably high” licensing fees and thwarting competition.
She ordered the chipmaker to negotiate licensing agreements with customers “in good faith” and without threatening to cut off access to its products.
Koh’s order was put on hold pending appeal.
Qualcomm argued on appeal that its licensing business benefits the whole industry by speeding up improvements to smartphones and the services they support.
The company emphasized that it does not stop rival chipmakers from accessing its technology. Instead, fees are charged to phone makers who pay a percentage of the selling price of each handset.
In a rare split among antitrust regulators, the US Department of Justice lined up with Qualcomm against the FTC, arguing that Koh’s ruling could undermine US leadership in technologies including 5G wireless networks.
The appeals court said in its 56-page ruling that Koh “went beyond the scope” of antitrust law.
Qualcomm’s “no license, no chips” policy does “not impose an anti-competitive surcharge on rivals’ modem chip sales,” nor does it undermine competition in the market, it said.
While the justice department’s arguments that Qualcomm is critical to US supremacy in 5G were not mentioned in the opinion, the court noted Qualcomm’s “significant contributions to the technological innovations underlying modern cellular systems.”
Qualcomm has argued that the regulatory actions against it around the world — including in Taiwan and South Korea — were initiated at the urging of customers who were seeking an advantage in contract negotiations or to avoid paying for its inventions.
Those customers are now licensees, it said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to