Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) is confident that the distance-learning and work-from-home trends will continue, meaning continued strong demand for laptops in the second half of this year, Inventec president Maurice Wu (巫永財) told a teleconference on Tuesday.
Wu also predicted continuing robust demand for servers this year and said he is not worried about protracted US-China trade tensions.
Inventec has production facilities in China that can fulfill Chinese demand, while Taiwanese and Mexican production can satisfy US orders, he said.
Wu’s remarks came as the company reported net profit of NT$1.66 billion (US$56.19 million) for last quarter, up 21.54 percent year-on-year, but down 45.3 percent from the previous quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$0.46, up from NT$0.38 a year earlier, but down from NT$0.85 the previous quarter.
Revenue for the second quarter was NT$148.76 billion, up 16 percent year-on-year and 68 percent quarter-on-quarter, company data showed.
Inventec said that 94 percent of its second-quarter sales were from laptops and servers, up 10 percent from a year earlier and 8 percent higher than in the first quarter.
However, smart devices contributed only 6 percent to total sales last quarter, compared with 15 percent a year earlier and 13 percent in the first quarter, due to capacity relocation and the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
With lower contribution from smart devices, gross margin fell to 4.1 percent last quarter from 4.7 percent the previous quarter, it said.
“Given uncertainty on recovery of sales contribution from smart devices in the second half of 2020, concerns about progress in capacity relocation, certification of new models and Chinese competitors cutting into the market, we are more conservative on Inventec’s profitability in the second half of the year,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Harvey Kao (高啟瑋) said in a note yesterday.
In the first half of the year, net profit grew 53.25 percent annually to NT$4.69 billion, or EPS of NT$1.31, while revenue fell 2.16 percent to NT$237.44 billion, Inventec said.
