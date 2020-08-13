Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), the world’s No. 2 contract laptop maker, yesterday said net profit last quarter skyrocketed 3.28 times from a quarter earlier, benefiting from work-from-home and remote learning trends amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
Net profit soared to NT$1.99 billion (US$67.37 million) last quarter, compared with NT$605 million in the prior quarter and up 11 percent from NT$1.79 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$0.46 from NT$0.13 a quarter earlier and NT$0.41 a year earlier.
While revenue expanded 45 percent quarterly and 4 percent annually to NT$263.65 billion last quarter, the company posted foreign-exchange losses of NT$211 million, Compal said.
Changes in the product mix caused a 10 percent annual reduction in operating profit to NT$2.38 billion, it added.
In the first six months of this year, Compal’s net profit contracted by 18 percent to NT$2.59 billion, or EPS of NT$0.59, from NT$3.14 billion during the same period last year, while revenue fell 4 percent annually to NT$445.7 billion.
Wistron Corp (緯創), which makes laptops and Apple Inc iPhones, yesterday said net profit last quarter rose to NT$2.85 billion from NT$1.25 billion a year earlier, with EPS increasing from NT$0.44 to NT$1.01 over the period.
In the first half of this year, net profit expanded 59 percent to NT$3.57 billion from the prior year, with EPS of NT$1.27.
Wistron’s board of directors approved an investment of US$45 million in a Malaysia unit, Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, to cope with business expansion there.
The Malaysian unit plans to spend as much as US$77 million on expanding manufacturing capacity.
The board also approved to invest US$45 billion on its Indian unit via Singaporean unit SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pterosaur’s Ltd. The unit is to spend US$74.8 million on capacity expansion.
The board also gave the go-ahead to an investment of NT$1.2 billion in Wistron Digital Technology Holding Co (緯創數技) to facilitate the development of digital technology and software.
