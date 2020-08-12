Singapore’s virus-hammered economy shrank almost 43 percent in the second quarter, in a sign that the country’s first recession in more than a decade is deeper than initially estimated, official data showed yesterday.
Tough curbs within the city-state to contain the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the economy, which is largely dependent on global trade and tourism.
GDP in the second quarter fell 42.9 percent on a quarterly basis, worse than the government’s estimate of a 41.2 percent contraction released last month based on two months of data, the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
On an annual basis, the economy shrank 13.2 percent, more than the initial estimate of 12.6 percent.
It marked the second consecutive quarter of contraction, meaning that the city-state has entered a recession for the first time since 2009 during the global financial crisis.
Trade-dependent Singapore is one of the first countries to report growth data for a period when many nations entered lockdowns and offers an ominous warning of the devastation being wrought on the global economy.
The worse-than-estimated figures are likely to ring alarm bells for other Asian economies reliant on trade — typically, Singapore is affected first before economic woes ripple across the region.
For the full year, the government said that it expects the economy to contract between 5.0 and 7.0 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of between 4.0 and 7.0 percent, but added that the road to recovery remains rough.
“Many of Singapore’s key final demand markets saw worse-than- projected economic disruptions in the second quarter,” the ministry said.
These markets “are also expected to experience a more gradual pace of recovery in the second half of 2020 due to the threat of localized outbreaks and the continued need for restriction measures to contain such outbreaks as they occur,” it added.
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) in a National Day message on Sunday said that “the crisis is far from over,” as many countries have seen a resurgence of cases after initially managing to control the situation.
Singapore initially kept the virus in check through a strict regime of testing and contact tracing, only for serious outbreaks to later sweep through crowded dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president