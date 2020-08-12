Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among tech industry titans and organizations signing onto a court filing saying that US President Donald Trump’s move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the US.
The brief was on Monday filed in a US federal court in support of a suit by the US Chamber of Commerce and trade groups against a proclamation issued by Trump in June halting visas for categories of guest workers, including highly skilled talent sought by tech firms.
“The president’s suspension of non-immigrant visa programs, supposedly to ‘protect’ American workers, actually harms those workers, their employers and the economy,” the brief backed by more than 50 tech firms and organizations said. “Beyond the overwhelming data undermining the proclamation’s purported rationale, the administration’s actions send a fundamentally un-American message to those abroad who might otherwise have brought their skills and ingenuity to the United States.”
Trump’s proclamation suspended a group of non-immigrant visa programs, including H-1B visas relied on by many technology firms.
The suspension is to last through this year and then as long “as necessary” under the justification of making jobs available to citizens amid economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing said.
However, evidence overwhelmingly indicates that a suspension of the visa programs would “stifle innovation, hinder growth and ultimately harm US workers, businesses and the economy more broadly in irreparable ways,” the filing said.
Rather than keeping jobs in the US, the proclamation “all but ensures” that firms would need to hire abroad, essentially moving jobs to other countries, the firms said.
Tech industry competitors in Canada, China, India and other countries are “pouncing on the opportunity” to attract skilled workers being shunned by the US, the filing said. “Other countries are poised to benefit from the US’s wholesale suspension of non-immigrant visas. Global competitors are aggressively updating their immigration systems to attract skilled workers.”
Others joining the petition included Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and several trade groups for the tech sector, including the Information Technology Industry Council.
