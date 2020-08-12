ELECTRONICS
Largan shares face pressure
Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) came under pressure on the stock’s ex-dividend date yesterday and failed to regain ground lost after the company’s dividend was deducted from the share price. The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without a declaration on the previous year’s earnings. Largan last year issued a cash dividend of NT$79 per share on its earnings per share (EPS) of NT$210.7, so its shares yesterday began trading at NT$3,921, compared with a closing price of NT$4,000 the previous session, but they could not maintain that level, closing down 0.89 percent at NT$3,885. Analysts watch how quickly a stock returns to its price prior to the ex-dividend date to get a feel for investor expectations and their willingness to hold on to the stock. The TAIEX yesterday fell 113.81 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,780.19 on turnover of NT$205.419 billion (US$6.96 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.04 billion of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ECONOMY
Voucher exchanges hit NT$19bn
As of Monday, local businesses had exchanged NT$19 billion of Triple Stimulus Vouchers at banks or post offices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, after previously estimating that the government program would generate more than NT$100 billion. From July 23 to Monday, about NT$1 billion of vouchers were exchanged by local businesses, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration Director-General Ho Chin-tsang (何晉滄) said. As of 5pm yesterday, about 19.28 million people had claimed their vouchers in paper form and 1.76 million had claimed them electronically since the government started issuing the vouchers on July 15, ministry statistics showed.
INVESTMENT
Bonds draw NT$25m
The central bank at an auction yesterday sold NT$25 billion in 10-year bonds with a yield of 0.37 percent — the lowest in its history — indicating that market liquidity is still abundant, it said. The sale of the securities, which mature on June 11, 2030, attracted bids for 2.31 times the amount of debt on offer, the bank said in a statement, adding that the yield for the previous sale of 10-year bonds in June was 0.477 percent. The Ministry of Finance commissioned the central bank to auction the bonds. The banking industry accounted for 56.4 percent of the winning bids, followed by the securities sector (34.4 percent), the insurance industry (5.8 percent), and the bill sector (3.4 percent), central bank data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC approves dividend
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share for the second quarter and set Dec. 23 as the record date for common-stock shareholders entitled to participate in the distribution. The ex-dividend date for the common shares is set for Dec. 17, TSMC said in a statement. The board approved capital appropriations of US$5.27 billion for the installation of advanced equipment, capacity expansion and plant construction, as well as the issuance of US dollar-denominated unsecured corporate bonds for an amount not to exceed US$1 billion, it said. Its board approved the promotion of business development vice president Kevin Zhang (張曉強) to senior vice president, it said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president