Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ELECTRONICS

Largan shares face pressure

Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) came under pressure on the stock’s ex-dividend date yesterday and failed to regain ground lost after the company’s dividend was deducted from the share price. The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without a declaration on the previous year’s earnings. Largan last year issued a cash dividend of NT$79 per share on its earnings per share (EPS) of NT$210.7, so its shares yesterday began trading at NT$3,921, compared with a closing price of NT$4,000 the previous session, but they could not maintain that level, closing down 0.89 percent at NT$3,885. Analysts watch how quickly a stock returns to its price prior to the ex-dividend date to get a feel for investor expectations and their willingness to hold on to the stock. The TAIEX yesterday fell 113.81 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,780.19 on turnover of NT$205.419 billion (US$6.96 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.04 billion of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ECONOMY

Voucher exchanges hit NT$19bn

As of Monday, local businesses had exchanged NT$19 billion of Triple Stimulus Vouchers at banks or post offices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, after previously estimating that the government program would generate more than NT$100 billion. From July 23 to Monday, about NT$1 billion of vouchers were exchanged by local businesses, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration Director-General Ho Chin-tsang (何晉滄) said. As of 5pm yesterday, about 19.28 million people had claimed their vouchers in paper form and 1.76 million had claimed them electronically since the government started issuing the vouchers on July 15, ministry statistics showed.

INVESTMENT

Bonds draw NT$25m

The central bank at an auction yesterday sold NT$25 billion in 10-year bonds with a yield of 0.37 percent — the lowest in its history — indicating that market liquidity is still abundant, it said. The sale of the securities, which mature on June 11, 2030, attracted bids for 2.31 times the amount of debt on offer, the bank said in a statement, adding that the yield for the previous sale of 10-year bonds in June was 0.477 percent. The Ministry of Finance commissioned the central bank to auction the bonds. The banking industry accounted for 56.4 percent of the winning bids, followed by the securities sector (34.4 percent), the insurance industry (5.8 percent), and the bill sector (3.4 percent), central bank data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC approves dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share for the second quarter and set Dec. 23 as the record date for common-stock shareholders entitled to participate in the distribution. The ex-dividend date for the common shares is set for Dec. 17, TSMC said in a statement. The board approved capital appropriations of US$5.27 billion for the installation of advanced equipment, capacity expansion and plant construction, as well as the issuance of US dollar-denominated unsecured corporate bonds for an amount not to exceed US$1 billion, it said. Its board approved the promotion of business development vice president Kevin Zhang (張曉強) to senior vice president, it said.