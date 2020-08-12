Hotel chains hit by fewer guests, buoyed by dining

By Crystal Hsu / Staff report





Two major hotel chains reported losses for last quarter, even though their dining facilities proved resilient as international travel bans curtailed guestroom operations.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) on Monday posted net losses of NT$2.85 million (US$96,509), or losses per share of NT$0.04, during the April-to-June period, compared with NT$29.16 million a year earlier.

The New Taipei City-based hospitality provider said that it places responsibility for the losses squarely on COVID-19, which prompted authorities to close the nation’s borders to most foreign arrivals on March 18, diminishing business for Taipei hotels, which depend heavily on foreign tourists and business travelers.

From its facilities in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Nantou County, FDC International generated overall revenue of NT$242.72 million last quarter, a decline of 55.41 percent year-on-year, it said in a statement.

The company’s Fleur de Chine (日月潭雲品酒店), a luxury resort near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), relies more on domestic tourists and has had occupancy rates rebound to 85 percent since the virus situation was brought under control in May, it said.

Occupancy last month rose to 90 percent, aided by the government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers, it added.

Occupancy at the company’s Palais de Chine (君品酒店), a hotel near Taipei Railway Station, continued to flounder due to lingering travel bans, but its dining facilities maintained healthy cash flows, as Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮) remained popular and buffet restaurant La Rotisserie (雲軒西餐廳) saw a noticeable pickup following promotional campaigns, FDC International said.

Another luxury hotel operator, My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅), last week posted losses of NT$77.53 million for last quarter, following losses of NT$194.27 million a quarter earlier.

“Border controls continued to weigh on guestroom operations, although dining facilities started to regain momentum in May,” My Humble House said in a statement.

The group runs Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.

The negative impact of the virus outbreak is less evident at Mu Jiaosi Hotel, where revenue dropped 12 percent from a year earlier, the group said.

Occupancy at Mu Jiaosi Hotel might improve to 80 percent over the summer, it added.