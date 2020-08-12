Net profit of local banks’ HK branches drops 54%

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taiwanese banks’ Hong Kong branches reported an annual decline of 54 percent in combined net profit to NT$15.09 billion (US$510.99 million) in the first half of the year, the largest retreat for the same period in the past decade, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday.

The commission attributed the results to a decline in interest income as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority reduced the benchmark interest rate to 0.86 percent in March, and to a slowdown in lending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Hong Kong remained the most profitable overseas market for Taiwanese banks, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Local banks’ Chinese branches came in second with a combined profit of NT$5.04 billion in the first six months, followed by US branches with a net profit of NT$1.85 billion, Cambodian branches with NT$1.57 billion and Vietnamese branches with NT$1.53 billion, Huang said.

Japan, after ranking fourth last year, ranked sixth in the first half of this year, as local banks’ Japanese branches posted a decline in combined profit of 73.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$690 million, Huang said.

Tokyo Star Bank Ltd, CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) Japan-based subsidiary, reported a net loss of NT$500 million during the first six months, as the lender set higher loan-loss provisions, the bank said.

Local banks’ branches in Australia ranked seventh with a combined profit of NT$540 million, followed by Canada in eighth with NT$230 million, Malaysia in ninth with NT$220 million and Indonesia in 10th with NT$190 million, commission data showed.

Singapore — which was the fifth-most profitable overseas market for bank branches in the first six months of last year — saw its ranking drop out of the top 10, as local banks’ branches in the city-state posted a net loss of NT$1.42 billion from NT$2.02 billion a year earlier.

The decline could be due to CTBC Bank’s branch in Singapore, which recognized a loan loss of US$90 million in the first quarter, the commission added.

Overall, local banks’ branches in Southeast Asian countries reported an annual decline of 39 percent in the first six month to NT$1.94 billion, the commission said.