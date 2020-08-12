Taishin unveils Prudential Life deal

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) yesterday announced that it is to purchase Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan (保德信人壽) for NT$5.5 billion (US$186.24 million) and would consider selling 300 million shares in state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) to fund the deal.

It would acquire a short-term loan to buy the insurance company and possibly sell CHB shares to repay the loan, Taishin Financial president Welch Lin (林維俊) told a news conference in Taipei.

“It is normal for firms to borrow money to complete an acquisition,” Lin said. “As we would repay the debt quickly, our leverage ratio would not worsen and pose no concerns to regulators.”

Taishin Financial Holding Co president Welch Lin, left, and chief financial officer Carol Lai hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Kao Shih-ching, Taipei Times

Taishin Financial owns 2.36 billion CHB shares. It is considering a sale of 300.54 million shares to raise NT$5.5 billion based on CHB’s closing price of NT$18.3 per share yesterday, Lin said.

The move would lower Taishin Financial’s stake in CHB to 19.55 percent from 22.5 percent, Lin added.

Taishin Financial acquired its CHB stake in 2005.

The firm plans to close the Prudential Life deal in the next two years, Lin said.

As every increase of 1 basis point in Taiwan’s 10-year bond yield would lead to an increase of NT$150 million in Prudential Life’s book value, the two sides agreed that if the yield rises over the next two years, Taishin would increase its offer to a maximum NT$8.5 billion, Lin added.

The deal still needs approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Lin said, adding that the company visited former FSC chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧)earlier this year to report its plan to acquire a foreign insurer.

The commission in 2013 rejected an application to acquire New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corp (紐約人壽) due to Taishin Financial’s financial strength.

The Prudential Life acquisition was a great deal, as its net worth is NT$9 billion, which means that Taishin bought the insurer at a 40 percent discount, Lin said.

Prudential Life would be Taishin’s third profit-making engine, he said.