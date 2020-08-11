CHINA
Factory gate prices down
The country’s factory gate prices last month fell for the sixth consecutive month, but at a slightly slower-than-expected rate, official data showed yesterday, as economic activity normalized after the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. The producer price index fell 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 3 percent drop in June. The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent, compared with a 2.5 percent increase in June.
EGYPT
Urban inflation slows
Consumer prices in urban parts of the country grew at the slowest annual level since November last year as food costs fell, data provided by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed. The annual rate last month decelerated to 4.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with June’s 5.6 percent, defying some analyst expectations for a moderate acceleration. Food and beverage prices, which comprise the largest single component in the inflation basket, fell 1.5 percent. Monthly inflation sped up, rising to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent the previous month.
FRANCE
Recovery loses steam
The pace of the country’s economic recovery is slowing, the central bank said, confirming expectations of a prolonged period before output catches up with pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. In its monthly report, the Bank of France said that economic activity was 7 percent below normal levels last month after a 9 percent gap in June. For this month, business leaders in services and most industrial sectors expect stability, the bank said. In construction, activity is expected to improve slightly to almost reach normal levels.
TURKEY
Lending rules scrapped
The government is rolling back rules that forced lenders to extend credit to businesses as it looks to slow loan growth in response to last week’s upheaval in financial markets that sent the lira to a record low against the US dollar. The banking regulator yesterday said in a statement that its asset ratio formula would be reduced by 5 percentage points to 95 percent for commercial lenders, and to 75 percent for Islamic lenders. The regulator also fine-tuned some rules for calculating the ratio and allowed banks to use average levels of the foreign-exchange rate for the previous month.
TOURISM
Accor to expand resort
Saudi Arabia has agreed with Europe’s biggest hotel group, Accor SA, for the group to expand and operate a resort at the US$20 billion Al-Ula tourism project in the kingdom’s northwestern region, the Royal Commission for the project said on Sunday. The agreement would see Accor operate an expanded Ashar Resort under the Banyan Tree brand, with 47 new units bringing the resort’s total capacity to 82 high-end villas, along with a spa and several gourmet restaurants, a commission statement said.
EQUIPMENT MAKERS
Roper eyes Vertafore
Roper Technologies Inc is in talks to acquire Vertafore Inc for close to US$5.5 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter who were not identified. The acquisition would be the biggest ever for the Sarasota, Florida-based maker of industrial equipment, Reuters said, and has been competing with private equity firms for the deal.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US