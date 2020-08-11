World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Factory gate prices down

The country’s factory gate prices last month fell for the sixth consecutive month, but at a slightly slower-than-expected rate, official data showed yesterday, as economic activity normalized after the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. The producer price index fell 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 3 percent drop in June. The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent, compared with a 2.5 percent increase in June.

EGYPT

Urban inflation slows

Consumer prices in urban parts of the country grew at the slowest annual level since November last year as food costs fell, data provided by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed. The annual rate last month decelerated to 4.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with June’s 5.6 percent, defying some analyst expectations for a moderate acceleration. Food and beverage prices, which comprise the largest single component in the inflation basket, fell 1.5 percent. Monthly inflation sped up, rising to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent the previous month.

FRANCE

Recovery loses steam

The pace of the country’s economic recovery is slowing, the central bank said, confirming expectations of a prolonged period before output catches up with pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. In its monthly report, the Bank of France said that economic activity was 7 percent below normal levels last month after a 9 percent gap in June. For this month, business leaders in services and most industrial sectors expect stability, the bank said. In construction, activity is expected to improve slightly to almost reach normal levels.

TURKEY

Lending rules scrapped

The government is rolling back rules that forced lenders to extend credit to businesses as it looks to slow loan growth in response to last week’s upheaval in financial markets that sent the lira to a record low against the US dollar. The banking regulator yesterday said in a statement that its asset ratio formula would be reduced by 5 percentage points to 95 percent for commercial lenders, and to 75 percent for Islamic lenders. The regulator also fine-tuned some rules for calculating the ratio and allowed banks to use average levels of the foreign-exchange rate for the previous month.

TOURISM

Accor to expand resort

Saudi Arabia has agreed with Europe’s biggest hotel group, Accor SA, for the group to expand and operate a resort at the US$20 billion Al-Ula tourism project in the kingdom’s northwestern region, the Royal Commission for the project said on Sunday. The agreement would see Accor operate an expanded Ashar Resort under the Banyan Tree brand, with 47 new units bringing the resort’s total capacity to 82 high-end villas, along with a spa and several gourmet restaurants, a commission statement said.

EQUIPMENT MAKERS

Roper eyes Vertafore

Roper Technologies Inc is in talks to acquire Vertafore Inc for close to US$5.5 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter who were not identified. The acquisition would be the biggest ever for the Sarasota, Florida-based maker of industrial equipment, Reuters said, and has been competing with private equity firms for the deal.