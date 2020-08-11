Biggest online retailers post record revenue for July

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) and Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s two leading online retailers, yesterday separately reported their highest revenue for the month of July, as unusually hot weather and changing consumer behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic drove more people to shop online.

PChome’s revenue rose 12.51 percent year-on-year to NT$3.45 billion (US$116.9 million) on the back of rising sales of food products, daily necessities, online games, consumer electronics and sporting goods, the company said.

Cumulative revenue in the first seven months of this year reached NT$24.42 billion, up 15.77 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Momo.com’s revenue last month grew 26.7 percent year-on-year to NT$5.14 billion, helping lift cumulative revenue in the first seven months by 30.7 percent to NT$36.1 billion, also a record high.

The company attributed the strong performance to higher sales of sports and leisure products, consumer electronics and cosmetics and health products.

Taiwanese are shopping online more than ever, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed last week.

Online retail sales grew 17.25 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, higher than the average annual growth of 12.2 percent in the previous two years, the data showed.

The ministry attributed the robust growth to the development of online shopping platforms and the popularization of mobile devices, which it said provides consumers with a faster and more convenient shopping experience.

The ministry said online retail sales grew 10.3 percent to NT$251.7 billion in 2018 and expanded 14.1 percent to NT$287.3 billion last year.

In the first half of this year, the pandemic helped boost online retail sales to NT$158.7 billion, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, while physical retail sales declined 4.8 percent over the same period, it said.

Online shopping as a percentage of total retail sales has also been increasing. The ratio was 6.2 percent in 2017, 6.7 percent in 2018, 7.5 percent last year and 8.8 percent in the first half of this year, the data showed.

The ministry said it has been advising physical retailers to accommodate online orders to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on their business.

The ministry said that 38.2 percent of physical retailers that also offer online sales saw their revenue increase by an average 0.5 percent annually in the first half of the year.

In contrast, those that do not offer online sales saw their revenue decline by an average 5.4 percent annually during the period, the data showed.