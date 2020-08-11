PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) and Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s two leading online retailers, yesterday separately reported their highest revenue for the month of July, as unusually hot weather and changing consumer behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic drove more people to shop online.
PChome’s revenue rose 12.51 percent year-on-year to NT$3.45 billion (US$116.9 million) on the back of rising sales of food products, daily necessities, online games, consumer electronics and sporting goods, the company said.
Cumulative revenue in the first seven months of this year reached NT$24.42 billion, up 15.77 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Momo.com’s revenue last month grew 26.7 percent year-on-year to NT$5.14 billion, helping lift cumulative revenue in the first seven months by 30.7 percent to NT$36.1 billion, also a record high.
The company attributed the strong performance to higher sales of sports and leisure products, consumer electronics and cosmetics and health products.
Taiwanese are shopping online more than ever, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed last week.
Online retail sales grew 17.25 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, higher than the average annual growth of 12.2 percent in the previous two years, the data showed.
The ministry attributed the robust growth to the development of online shopping platforms and the popularization of mobile devices, which it said provides consumers with a faster and more convenient shopping experience.
The ministry said online retail sales grew 10.3 percent to NT$251.7 billion in 2018 and expanded 14.1 percent to NT$287.3 billion last year.
In the first half of this year, the pandemic helped boost online retail sales to NT$158.7 billion, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, while physical retail sales declined 4.8 percent over the same period, it said.
Online shopping as a percentage of total retail sales has also been increasing. The ratio was 6.2 percent in 2017, 6.7 percent in 2018, 7.5 percent last year and 8.8 percent in the first half of this year, the data showed.
The ministry said it has been advising physical retailers to accommodate online orders to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on their business.
The ministry said that 38.2 percent of physical retailers that also offer online sales saw their revenue increase by an average 0.5 percent annually in the first half of the year.
In contrast, those that do not offer online sales saw their revenue decline by an average 5.4 percent annually during the period, the data showed.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US