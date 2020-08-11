Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday launched presales for its hotel project in Hualien, which is limited to members.
The project is next to mixed-use shopping mall New Paradiso (新天堂樂園) near Hualien Bay (洄瀾灣).
“The hotel with 603 units targets retired people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle and want to earn rental income through the sharing economy,” TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) told a news conference in Taipei.
Under the company’s marketing scheme, prospective buyers first need to pay a membership fee of NT$150,000 (US$5,081) to qualify to purchase hotel rooms, with prices starting at NT$4.29 million per unit, Chiu said.
Owners would be guaranteed an annual return of 3 percent for 10 years as French budget hotel brand Ibis operates the facility, he said.
TLDC and Ibis owner Accor SA in June last year signed a collaboration agreement.
The new hotel might start operations by the end of next year, Chiu said.
Owners can stay at the facility for up to 30 days for free every year, while their family and friends would be offered a 10 percent discount on room rates on weekends and 20 percent on weekdays, he said.
“The arrangements aim to help buyers enjoy a healthy retirement while generating rental income,” Chiu said.
The hotel complex would feature retail space, restaurants, beauty shops, pet stores and health facilities from the ground to the fourth floors, while guestrooms would occupy the fifth to ninth floors.
The completion of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project early this year has significantly boosted the number of visitors to Hualien and would lend support to demand for hotel rooms, TLDC said.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US