TLDC begins presale for hotel project in Hualien

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday launched presales for its hotel project in Hualien, which is limited to members.

The project is next to mixed-use shopping mall New Paradiso (新天堂樂園) near Hualien Bay (洄瀾灣).

“The hotel with 603 units targets retired people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle and want to earn rental income through the sharing economy,” TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) told a news conference in Taipei.

Under the company’s marketing scheme, prospective buyers first need to pay a membership fee of NT$150,000 (US$5,081) to qualify to purchase hotel rooms, with prices starting at NT$4.29 million per unit, Chiu said.

Owners would be guaranteed an annual return of 3 percent for 10 years as French budget hotel brand Ibis operates the facility, he said.

TLDC and Ibis owner Accor SA in June last year signed a collaboration agreement.

The new hotel might start operations by the end of next year, Chiu said.

Owners can stay at the facility for up to 30 days for free every year, while their family and friends would be offered a 10 percent discount on room rates on weekends and 20 percent on weekdays, he said.

“The arrangements aim to help buyers enjoy a healthy retirement while generating rental income,” Chiu said.

The hotel complex would feature retail space, restaurants, beauty shops, pet stores and health facilities from the ground to the fourth floors, while guestrooms would occupy the fifth to ninth floors.

The completion of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project early this year has significantly boosted the number of visitors to Hualien and would lend support to demand for hotel rooms, TLDC said.