Three government incentive programs launched early last year to attract investments from Taiwanese businesses have accrued NT$1.072 trillion (US$36.32 billion) in investment pledges from 595 companies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday.
The programs, which provide participating companies with assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor, are estimated to create 89,153 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.
Another 58 companies are waiting for approval to invest in the nation, the ministry said.
Taiwan’s GDP last quarter contracted 0.73 percent year-on-year, the first decline since the first quarter of 2016, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) reported on July 31.
The contraction was relatively moderate compared with other economies, thanks to the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitiveness of the local tech sector and continued investment in the private and public sectors, the DGBAS said.
The DGBAS is due to update its projections on Friday.
InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved eight companies to participate in the programs to invest a combined NT$4.1 billion, the ministry said.
SGM Stone Co Ltd (翔聯企業) is to invest NT$200 million to expand its manufacturing capacity and install smart production lines at its plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅), to meet rising demand for curtain walls in local manufacturing and real-estate sectors, the ministry said.
The demand for new factories and offices due to the large-scale return of Taiwanese businesspeople and the need to replace or renovate dangerous and aging buildings have driven growth in the civil engineering industry and created the biggest market boom for curtain walls in 30 years, the ministry said.
Lung Shing Refrigerating Works Co Ltd (隆興冷凍), Lu Fa Plastics Corp (陸發塑膠), Kuanda Polylon Co Ltd (廣大保利龍), Sheng Lun Co Ltd (昇輪股份), Chen You Technology Co Ltd (宸宥科技), CompTake Technology Inc (亞毅精密) and Dakim Environmental Protection Enterprise Co Ltd (達清環保) are to invest NT$3.9 billion, InvesTaiwan Service Center said.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
NERVOUS MARKET: With the infection sources still unknown for three COVID-19 cases that had departed Taiwan, investors have become uneasy, an analyst said Local shares yesterday came under heavy downward pressure, falling more than 1 percent as renewed fears over a possible increase in domestic COVID-19 infections hit market sentiment after the nation last week reported a case related to a Belgian national. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which pushed down the broader market as investors ignored gains posted by tech heavyweights on the US market at the end of last week, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 151.77 points, or 1.2 percent, at 12,513.03, on turnover of NT$231.43 billion (US$7.84 billion). Foreign