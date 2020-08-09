Asian shares mostly fell on Friday in lackluster trading, as trade tensions between the US and China overshadowed optimism about more fiscal stimulus for the ailing US economy.
Investors were also awaiting a US report on jobs later on Friday for another gauge of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The data, which came after markets closed in Asia, showed that US non-farm payrolls last month increased 1.76 million, much lower than the record 4.8 million in June. However, the figure still topped economists’ expectations
US shares have been rising as investors also waited for the US Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the US economy.
Asian benchmarks appeared to be still steeped in worries about the growing number of coronavirus cases in some areas, and the painful impact of lockdowns, especially in Southeast Asia.
“The hope is for a smooth recovery as lockdowns ease, but the fear is that global second-wave risks and rising US-China tensions may throw a spanner at ... recovery in the works,” said Hayaki Narita at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Singapore.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index on Friday fell 1.15 percent to 167.94, but gained 2 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Friday retreated 0.66 percent to close at 12,828.87 points, paring its weekly gain to 1.3 percent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday slipped 0.4 percent to finish at 22,329.94, but rose 2.9 percent weekly.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday sank 0.6 percent to 6,004.80, paring its weekly gain to 1.3 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday edged 0.4 percent higher to 2,351.67, bringing its weekly gains to 4.6 percent.
The Shanghai Composite on Friday lost 1 percent to 3,354.04, but rose 1.3 percent for the week.
Toyota Motor Corp shares on Friday gained more than 1 percent in afternoon trading after Japan’s top automaker reported that it managed to stay in the black in the April-to-June period, despite plunging sales.
Nintendo Co shares also climbed, gaining 2.6 percent after the Japanese video-game maker reported healthy profits, as people stuck at home snatched up game software.
Hong Kong stocks ended lower and posted a fourth straight weekly drop, after the administration of US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to ban US transactions with ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊)-owned WeChat.
The Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell 1.6 percent to 24,531.62, while the China Enterprises Index (HSCE) lost 1.4 percent to 10,063.43.
For the week, the HSI shed 0.3 percent, while the HSCE firmed by 0.2 percent.
Trump on Thursday announced sweeping bans on US transactions with ByteDance and Tencent starting in 45 days.
Additional reporting by Reuters, with staff writer
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB