European shares closed higher on Friday, marking weekly gains as investors focused on a broadly supportive earnings season and improving economic data in Europe rather than rising US-China tensions.
The main indices spent the morning in the red after US President Donald Trump moved to ban US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat (微信) and video-sharing app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), further escalating friction with Beijing.
Amsterdam-listed Prosus NV, with its biggest investment in WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), fell 4 percent.
However, market stabilized later, boosted by telecoms, technology and healthcare stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600, which rose 0.3 percent for the day, closed out with weekly gains of 2 percent.
German stocks rose 0.7 percent, while London’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 were flat, but all logged weekly rises.
Data showed that US jobs last month increased by a better-than-expected 1.763 million, although the pace of recovery slowed amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, pressuring the White House and the US Congress to agree another aid package.
“The jobs numbers were surprisingly good,” said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments. “But we expect a moderation in jobs improvement in the near term, as businesses wait to see what Washington comes up with.”
With the bulk of the European earnings season over, investors were relieved that most companies had exceeded analysts’ lowered forecasts for quarterly profits.
About 60 percent of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far beat estimates, Refinitiv data showed.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC jumped 10.9 percent after saying that it had started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for COVID-19 from US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, and it raised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions.
Deutsche Telekom AG, which owns 43 percent of T-Mobile US Inc, rose 2.7 percent after the US firm added more monthly subscribers than expected in the second quarter of this year and said it surpassed rival AT&T Inc.
The broader telecoms index rose 1 percent to lead sectoral gains, although stocks considered more sensitive to business cycles, including banks, miners and oil and gas companies, handed back some of this week’s steady gains.
