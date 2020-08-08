World Business Quick Take

CHEMICALS

LG Chem upbeat on batteries

Revenue at LG Chem Ltd’s battery business should reach a record of about 13 trillion won (US$11 billion) this year, before hitting 30 trillion won in 2025, CEO Hak Cheol-shin said in an interview at his office in Seoul. “We have no problem in our supply chain and can deliver all of the orders from customers this year despite the coronavirus.” Even with demand for rechargeable batteries seen slumping for the first time ever this year, South Korean makers posted sales gains in the first half. Sales at LG Chem jumped 83 percent to 10.5 gigawatt-hours, lifted by rising demand for Tesla’s Model 3 sedans in China and Renault SA’s Zoe cars, SNE Research said. That helped LG Chem, whose stock has more than doubled this year to a record high market value of about US$40 billion, take the market lead over China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技).

RETAIL

Macy’s sued over tech

Macy’s Inc was targeted in one of the first lawsuits against users of the controversial facial-recognition software made by startup Clearview AI. An Illinois woman on Wednesday filed a proposed class action against Macy’s in federal court in Chicago, alleging the department store chain violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview software to identify shoppers from security-camera footage. Clearview’s software allows users to try to match a face against a database of images it scrapes from the Internet, including sites like YouTube and Facebook. Plaintiff Isela Carmine said in her complaint naming Macy’s Retail Holdings Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary, that the technology allowed Macy’s to profit off stolen data and “stalk or track” customers, violating their privacy.

BANKING

OCBC profit disappoints

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp’s (OCBC, 華僑銀行) yesterday said that second-quarter profit fell more than analysts anticipated as provisions for loan losses soared and lending income shrank during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income dropped 40 percent from a year earlier to S$730 million (US$533.42 million) in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank by assets said. That missed the S$930 million average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Similar to its local rivals, OCBC built hefty buffers before the expiry of government relief measures leaves businesses more vulnerable to the global economic downturn. The lenders also suffered from a squeeze in lending profitability stemming from falling interest rates. Still, CEO Samuel Tsien (錢乃驥) joined his counterparts at DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd in maintaining credit-cost estimates for the two years through next year, signaling Singapore’s major banks expect to ride through the nation’s worst recession.

GERMANY

Output, exports rise in June

Industrial output and exports surged in June, driven by the nation’s all-important auto industry, as the economy continued to recover after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industrial output rose 8.9 percent month-on-month, compared with 7.4 percent in May, but lower than a year earlier’s 11.7 percent, according to provisional data issued by statistics agency Destatis. Exports rebounded 14.9 percent month-on-month in June, extending a steady increase of 9 percent in May, to 96.1 billion euros (US$113.54 million), Destatis said. However, they are still down 9.4 percent compared with a year earlier.