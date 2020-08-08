CHEMICALS
LG Chem upbeat on batteries
Revenue at LG Chem Ltd’s battery business should reach a record of about 13 trillion won (US$11 billion) this year, before hitting 30 trillion won in 2025, CEO Hak Cheol-shin said in an interview at his office in Seoul. “We have no problem in our supply chain and can deliver all of the orders from customers this year despite the coronavirus.” Even with demand for rechargeable batteries seen slumping for the first time ever this year, South Korean makers posted sales gains in the first half. Sales at LG Chem jumped 83 percent to 10.5 gigawatt-hours, lifted by rising demand for Tesla’s Model 3 sedans in China and Renault SA’s Zoe cars, SNE Research said. That helped LG Chem, whose stock has more than doubled this year to a record high market value of about US$40 billion, take the market lead over China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技).
RETAIL
Macy’s sued over tech
Macy’s Inc was targeted in one of the first lawsuits against users of the controversial facial-recognition software made by startup Clearview AI. An Illinois woman on Wednesday filed a proposed class action against Macy’s in federal court in Chicago, alleging the department store chain violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview software to identify shoppers from security-camera footage. Clearview’s software allows users to try to match a face against a database of images it scrapes from the Internet, including sites like YouTube and Facebook. Plaintiff Isela Carmine said in her complaint naming Macy’s Retail Holdings Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary, that the technology allowed Macy’s to profit off stolen data and “stalk or track” customers, violating their privacy.
BANKING
OCBC profit disappoints
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp’s (OCBC, 華僑銀行) yesterday said that second-quarter profit fell more than analysts anticipated as provisions for loan losses soared and lending income shrank during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income dropped 40 percent from a year earlier to S$730 million (US$533.42 million) in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank by assets said. That missed the S$930 million average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Similar to its local rivals, OCBC built hefty buffers before the expiry of government relief measures leaves businesses more vulnerable to the global economic downturn. The lenders also suffered from a squeeze in lending profitability stemming from falling interest rates. Still, CEO Samuel Tsien (錢乃驥) joined his counterparts at DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd in maintaining credit-cost estimates for the two years through next year, signaling Singapore’s major banks expect to ride through the nation’s worst recession.
GERMANY
Output, exports rise in June
Industrial output and exports surged in June, driven by the nation’s all-important auto industry, as the economy continued to recover after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industrial output rose 8.9 percent month-on-month, compared with 7.4 percent in May, but lower than a year earlier’s 11.7 percent, according to provisional data issued by statistics agency Destatis. Exports rebounded 14.9 percent month-on-month in June, extending a steady increase of 9 percent in May, to 96.1 billion euros (US$113.54 million), Destatis said. However, they are still down 9.4 percent compared with a year earlier.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion