Virus Outbreak: Uber lost US$1.8 billion in Q2 as riders stayed home

AP, NEW YORK





Uber Technologies Inc lost US$1.78 billion in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic carved a gaping hole in its ride-hailing business, with millions of people staying home to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It is pinning its hopes in part on its booming food-delivery business, but that bustling corner of the company did not turn a profit.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant brought in US$2.24 billion in revenue during the second quarter, down 27 percent from the same time last year, on a constant currency basis, the company said on Thursday.

An Uber boat passes by St Paul’s Cathedral in partnership with Thames Clippers on Monday. Photo: AFP

Uber’s mobility business, which includes ride-hailing and micro-mobility options, such as scooters and bikes, saw its revenue shrink to US$790 million, down 67 percent from US$2.38 billion a year ago.

“While we would have all hoped that by now we had a clear line of sight to the end of the pandemic, hope is not a strategy and it’s my job to ensure that Uber is well prepared for any scenario,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a conference call with investors.

Uber’s Eats delivery business — once just a fraction of the company — brought in US$1.21 billion in revenue during the quarter. That was up 103 percent from US$595 million a year earlier.

As some people stay closer to home, more people are ordering from Uber Eats than ever before, Khosrowshahi said.

“The COVID crisis has moved delivery from a luxury to a utility,” he added.

Gross bookings for Uber’s mobility business plummeted 73 percent from the same quarter last year. Its delivery business grew 113 percent on a constant currency basis, but did not turn a profit, instead losing about US$232 million during the quarter.

“The businesses that are interfacing with the public are bleeding out, and it’s a concerning time for investors that are involved,” said Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Organization private equity firm. “You’ve got to innovate. You’ve got to do what Uber is trying to do, which is to look for other paths.”

Uber’s quarterly losses included US$382 million in restructuring and related charges as the company laid off 6,700 people — a quarter of its workforce — in May. Uber said at the time that it would be closing or consolidating 45 offices worldwide.

Uber revenue fell in the US and across the world except in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The biggest enemy to Uber is rationality,” Schiffer said, referring to people who do not want to ride in a shared vehicle during a pandemic. “They’re rational and they have empathy and compassion. They don’t want to become super-spreaders. They also have loved ones as well as responsibility to the community.”

Uber said it still expects to become profitable — when adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — sometime next year.

However, with its core rides business so brutally hit by the pandemic, some are skeptical.

“I’m pessimistic. I wonder if they’ll ever really make a profit,” Synovus Trust Co vice president Daniel Morgan said. “They have no way of bringing their costs down... They have to pay the drivers.”