Virus Outbreak: China’s July export surge shows promise

Reuters, BEIJING





The Chinese economy appeared to be gathering pace last month, as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery.

The economy is gradually emerging from a record contraction in the first quarter, but the recovery remains fragile as rising COVID-19 cases around the world and renewed lockdowns could hit demand.

Chinese consumer spending also remained subdued amid job losses and concerns about a resurgence in infections.

However, the country’s export performance has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared, while signs of stabilization in the domestic economy have reduced the urgency for more stimulus.

Exports last month increased 7.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace since December last year, customs data showed yesterday, confounding analysts’ expectations of a 0.2 percent drop and quickening from a 0.5 percent increase in June.

Imports, on the other hand, fell 1.4 percent, missing market expectations of a 1 percent increase.

“The data is in line with our forecast for exports to recover more decisively in H2 alongside the global economy,” Oxford Economics lead economist Tommy Wu said in a research note, adding that external demand for other products, besides medical supplies, should recover gradually as global industrial production starts picking up.

“However, the road ahead may be bumpy as new export orders remain weak and the recovery path will be uneven across economies,” he said.

January-to-July exports of textile products, including masks, increased 31.3 percent year-on-year, quickening from a 27.8 percent expansion in the first half.

Growth of sales in medical equipment also picked up to 47.3 percent from 41.4 percent.

However, in a sign that global demand may be stabilizing, exports of other goods, such as electronics and mobile phones, increased, while declines in furniture and toys moderated, the data showed

Analysts attributed the year-on-year dip in last month’s imports to weaker commodities prices and payback following strong shipments the previous year.

They are optimistic that a ramp-up in infrastructure projects on the back of policy support would lift import growth.

Imports rose 4.9 percent last month on a monthly basis.

“With credit growth still accelerating, China’s stimulus-led recovery looks set to continue in the coming months, supporting a further rebound in imports,” said Martin Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics.

Import volumes of industrial raw materials remained robust, with record imports of iron ore and copper, along with a sharp jump in crude oil.

China’s trade surplus stood at US$62.33 billion last month, up from US$46.42 billion in June.

A risk for Beijing’s trade outlook this year is heightening tensions with Washington, which are expected to escalate ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The nation’s trade surplus with the US widened to US$32.46 billion last month from US$29.41 billion in June.

Chinese imports from the US last month rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 11.3 percent gain in June. January-to-July imports fell 3.5 percent, falling short of the commitments made in the Phase 1 trade deal to increase purchases of US goods.

Senior US and Chinese officials are set to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances during a video conference on Saturday next week.