Taiwanese life insurers might continue to shift away from savings policies and New Taiwan dollar-based products as they prepare for the implementation of new international accounting rules and a new solvency regime, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
The move toward a more favorable product mix was reflected in the pickup of foreign-currency first-year premiums (FYP) to 52 percent of total FYPs in the first five months of the year, while the ratio of traditional annuity and interest-variable life FYPs softened to 49 percent.
The industry’s FYPs dropped 34 percent year-on-year in the first six months as lower policy reserve interest rates for new policies and the COVID-19 pandemic dampened new business generation, it said.
Fitch also believes Taiwanese life insurers would remain cautious over dividend payouts and capital management to meet new capital adequacy requirements.
That explained why only one Taiwanese life insurer paid cash dividends last year, compared with five in 2016 to 2018, it said.
The ratio of saving products is likely to drop further partly following the implementation of a minimum ratio of death benefit to policy value, Fitch said.
Local life insurers have also focused on foreign-currency policies as downward revisions to policy interest rates raised reserve burdens and insurers made foreign investments backed by foreign-currency policies, mainly in US dollars, to reduce hedging needs, Fitch said.
Such adjustments should help local insurers reduce the currency mismatch between assets and liabilities over the long term, it said.
No life insurers breached the new net worth ratio requirement last year, but the financial regulator might monitor the capital adequacy requirement more frequently in light of growing financial market volatility in the first half, it said.
Stricter oversight might spur some life insurers to bring forward their capital replenishment plans, Fitch said.
Taiwanese life insurers might reduce their investment and asset risks to comply with new product and capital adequacy rules while volatility in financial markets builds up, the ratings agency said.
However, the recent tumble in their foreign-exchange valuation reserve might constrain Taiwanese life insurers’ foreign investments, at least in the short term, Fitch said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion