Banks’ exposure to China falls to a historic low

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The ratio of banks’ overall exposure to China dropped to a historic low of 40.89 percent of their combined net worth as of the end of June, as companies turned cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic and trade tensions, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

The exposure-to-net-worth ratio, used by the regulator to gauge whether banks have solid risk control in China, stood at 45 percent as of the end of March and at 50 percent in the second quarter of last year, the data showed.

Local banks’ combined exposure — which comprises their lending and investment — to China stood at NT$1.56 trillion (US$52.86 billion) as of the end of June, down 3.7 percent from NT$1.62 trillion a quarter earlier and down 11.3 percent from NT$1.76 percent a year earlier, the data showed.

The momentum has slowed for four quarters in a row, the commission said.

It seems that Taiwanese banks have remained conservative about the Chinese market, given the ongoing pandemic and intensifying US-China trade tensions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Thursday.

Banks likely have adopted a different lending strategy to their overseas operations, as the pandemic has delayed some firms’ investment plans and led to a decrease in banks’ corporate lending, while the trade dispute has disrupted supply chains, the commission said.

The regulator monitors banks whose exposure to China account for more than 80 percent of their net worth, but for the first time, none of the banks had an exposure ratio of more than 70 percent in the second quarter, Huang said.

Even Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) and CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行), which reported ratios of 75 percent and 70 percent respectively as of the end of March, lowered their ratios to 65 percent and 67 percent respectively as of the end of June, Huang said.

Separately, the FSC on Thursday approved PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk’s application to set up a branch in Taiwan, which would make it the first Indonesian lender to operate in the nation, Huang said.

The Jakarta-based bank, which focuses on loans to small companies, would be allowed to conduct corporate and consumer banking in Taiwan, Huang said, adding that it would likely concentrate on providing foreign-exchange services for Indonesian workers.

While the bank’s local operation would deepen the economic ties between Taiwan and Indonesia, Taiwanese banks cannot establish branches in Indonesia due to the country’s regulations, Huang added.