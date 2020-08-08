The ratio of banks’ overall exposure to China dropped to a historic low of 40.89 percent of their combined net worth as of the end of June, as companies turned cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic and trade tensions, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.
The exposure-to-net-worth ratio, used by the regulator to gauge whether banks have solid risk control in China, stood at 45 percent as of the end of March and at 50 percent in the second quarter of last year, the data showed.
Local banks’ combined exposure — which comprises their lending and investment — to China stood at NT$1.56 trillion (US$52.86 billion) as of the end of June, down 3.7 percent from NT$1.62 trillion a quarter earlier and down 11.3 percent from NT$1.76 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
The momentum has slowed for four quarters in a row, the commission said.
It seems that Taiwanese banks have remained conservative about the Chinese market, given the ongoing pandemic and intensifying US-China trade tensions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Thursday.
Banks likely have adopted a different lending strategy to their overseas operations, as the pandemic has delayed some firms’ investment plans and led to a decrease in banks’ corporate lending, while the trade dispute has disrupted supply chains, the commission said.
The regulator monitors banks whose exposure to China account for more than 80 percent of their net worth, but for the first time, none of the banks had an exposure ratio of more than 70 percent in the second quarter, Huang said.
Even Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) and CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行), which reported ratios of 75 percent and 70 percent respectively as of the end of March, lowered their ratios to 65 percent and 67 percent respectively as of the end of June, Huang said.
Separately, the FSC on Thursday approved PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk’s application to set up a branch in Taiwan, which would make it the first Indonesian lender to operate in the nation, Huang said.
The Jakarta-based bank, which focuses on loans to small companies, would be allowed to conduct corporate and consumer banking in Taiwan, Huang said, adding that it would likely concentrate on providing foreign-exchange services for Indonesian workers.
While the bank’s local operation would deepen the economic ties between Taiwan and Indonesia, Taiwanese banks cannot establish branches in Indonesia due to the country’s regulations, Huang added.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion