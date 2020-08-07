World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Central bank keeps rates

The Reserve Bank of India yesterday kept interest rates unchanged, while outlining a number of measures to ease stress in the banking sector as the economy heads for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades. The monetary policy committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low of 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast. Economists were split on the decision, with half of the 44 surveyed predicting a 25 basis-point reduction, one predicting a 50-point cut and the rest seeing no change. The committee would “continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary to revive growth,” Das said.

ENGINEERING

Siemens beats expectations

Siemens AG’s profit rose 8 percent in the third quarter of its fiscal year as Europe’s largest engineering firm dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic better than expected. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization from its core industrial business climbed to 1.8 billion euros (US$2.13 billion), bolstered by cost savings, China’s recovery and a one-time re-evaluation at its software business, Siemens said yesterday. That beat analysts’ average estimate of 1.2 billion euros. Siemens dealt with the pandemic better than some of its auto industry and industrial clients that faced historic slowdowns, partly because it was able to keep factories running virtually uninterrupted. The Munich-based company stuck to its reduced full-year outlook for a moderate decline in revenue, and said that it could not make a reliable profit forecast because of the uncertainty due to the pandemic.

AUSTRALIA

Cyberdefenses to be boosted

The government plans to spend A$1.66 billion (US$1.19 billion) over the next 10 years to improve the cyberdefenses of private companies and households following a rise in cyberattacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Such cyberattacks are costing about A$29 billion, or 1.5 percent of the nation’s GDP, Morrison said. The package is the nation’s latest cyberspending commitment, coming just weeks after Canberra said it would spend A$1.35 billion over the next decade to bolster the capabilities of the Cyber Security Centre. That spending followed an attack by a “sophisticated state-based actor” on all levels of government, political bodies, essential service providers and operators of critical infrastructure.

GERMANY

Recovery gaining steam

The nation progressed in its recovery from its record slump, with manufacturing orders rising much stronger than forecast in June and the number of workers on government support programs diminishing, official data showed yesterday. Having shrunk the most in at least half a century in the second quarter, the economy is showing signs of bouncing back more quickly than elsewhere in the EU. Industrial orders increased 27.9 percent in June, climbing for a second month, the data showed. The catchup process was particularly pronounced for investment goods, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said that demand is at 90.7 percent of the level recorded at the end of last year. The Ifo Institute reported that the number of people working under a state-subsidized program to finance reduced working hours — the so-called Kurzarbeit scheme — last month fell to 5.6 million, down from 7.3 million in May.