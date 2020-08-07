INDIA
Central bank keeps rates
The Reserve Bank of India yesterday kept interest rates unchanged, while outlining a number of measures to ease stress in the banking sector as the economy heads for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades. The monetary policy committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low of 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast. Economists were split on the decision, with half of the 44 surveyed predicting a 25 basis-point reduction, one predicting a 50-point cut and the rest seeing no change. The committee would “continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary to revive growth,” Das said.
ENGINEERING
Siemens beats expectations
Siemens AG’s profit rose 8 percent in the third quarter of its fiscal year as Europe’s largest engineering firm dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic better than expected. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization from its core industrial business climbed to 1.8 billion euros (US$2.13 billion), bolstered by cost savings, China’s recovery and a one-time re-evaluation at its software business, Siemens said yesterday. That beat analysts’ average estimate of 1.2 billion euros. Siemens dealt with the pandemic better than some of its auto industry and industrial clients that faced historic slowdowns, partly because it was able to keep factories running virtually uninterrupted. The Munich-based company stuck to its reduced full-year outlook for a moderate decline in revenue, and said that it could not make a reliable profit forecast because of the uncertainty due to the pandemic.
AUSTRALIA
Cyberdefenses to be boosted
The government plans to spend A$1.66 billion (US$1.19 billion) over the next 10 years to improve the cyberdefenses of private companies and households following a rise in cyberattacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Such cyberattacks are costing about A$29 billion, or 1.5 percent of the nation’s GDP, Morrison said. The package is the nation’s latest cyberspending commitment, coming just weeks after Canberra said it would spend A$1.35 billion over the next decade to bolster the capabilities of the Cyber Security Centre. That spending followed an attack by a “sophisticated state-based actor” on all levels of government, political bodies, essential service providers and operators of critical infrastructure.
GERMANY
Recovery gaining steam
The nation progressed in its recovery from its record slump, with manufacturing orders rising much stronger than forecast in June and the number of workers on government support programs diminishing, official data showed yesterday. Having shrunk the most in at least half a century in the second quarter, the economy is showing signs of bouncing back more quickly than elsewhere in the EU. Industrial orders increased 27.9 percent in June, climbing for a second month, the data showed. The catchup process was particularly pronounced for investment goods, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said that demand is at 90.7 percent of the level recorded at the end of last year. The Ifo Institute reported that the number of people working under a state-subsidized program to finance reduced working hours — the so-called Kurzarbeit scheme — last month fell to 5.6 million, down from 7.3 million in May.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion