Profit and revenue up for Acer, Largan and Hon Hai

PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) on Wednesday reported that net profit last quarter soared 192 percent annually and 114 percent quarterly to NT$1.19 billion (US$40.33 million).

Operating income was NT$2.13 billion, the highest in its history, Acer said in a news release.

Earnings per share were NT$0.4, compared with NT$0.13 a year earlier and NT$0.18 the previous month, company data showed.

Acer said that it benefited from work-from-home and distance-learning demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, which boosted the company’s revenue 18.95 percent annually to NT$65.58 billion.

The company posted revenue of NT$48.85 billion in the first quarter.

For the the first half of this year, Acer’s net income reached NT$1.75 billion, up 57.13 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$0.58.

In other news, handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光) posted consolidated revenue of NT$4.61 billion for last month, which was up 11.51 percent monthly, but down 15.17 percent annually.

The figure is better than expected, as Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) on July 9 told investors that revenue for last month and this month would be flat from June, given limited visibility for orders.

In the first seven months of this year, cumulative revenue grew 3.87 percent to NT$30.48 billion from a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange

Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) posted its highest monthly revenue so far this year, as consolidated revenue reached NT$403.3 billion last month, growing 11.87 percent from the previous month and 1.34 percent from a year earlier.

Total revenue in the first seven months of this year reached NT$2.46 trillion, down 5.87 percent from the same period last year, the company said.