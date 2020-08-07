PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) on Wednesday reported that net profit last quarter soared 192 percent annually and 114 percent quarterly to NT$1.19 billion (US$40.33 million).
Operating income was NT$2.13 billion, the highest in its history, Acer said in a news release.
Earnings per share were NT$0.4, compared with NT$0.13 a year earlier and NT$0.18 the previous month, company data showed.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times
Acer said that it benefited from work-from-home and distance-learning demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, which boosted the company’s revenue 18.95 percent annually to NT$65.58 billion.
The company posted revenue of NT$48.85 billion in the first quarter.
For the the first half of this year, Acer’s net income reached NT$1.75 billion, up 57.13 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$0.58.
In other news, handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光) posted consolidated revenue of NT$4.61 billion for last month, which was up 11.51 percent monthly, but down 15.17 percent annually.
The figure is better than expected, as Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) on July 9 told investors that revenue for last month and this month would be flat from June, given limited visibility for orders.
In the first seven months of this year, cumulative revenue grew 3.87 percent to NT$30.48 billion from a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange
Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) posted its highest monthly revenue so far this year, as consolidated revenue reached NT$403.3 billion last month, growing 11.87 percent from the previous month and 1.34 percent from a year earlier.
Total revenue in the first seven months of this year reached NT$2.46 trillion, down 5.87 percent from the same period last year, the company said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion