TECHNOLOGY
Ex-Google engineer jailed
A former Google engineer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber Technologies Inc’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. The sentence handed down on Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him in August last year. Levandowski, who helped steer Google’s self-driving vehicle project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than US$850,000.
INDONESIA
Economy shrinks 5.3 percent
The economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in more than two decades as it was slammed by COVID-19 restrictions, with warnings that the recovery could be among the weakest in Southeast Asia. Output in the region’s biggest economy slumped 5.3 percent year-on-year in the April-to-June period, Statistics Indonesia said. That marked the country’s first contraction since the first quarter of 1999 during the Asian financial crisis and puts it on course for its first recession since then.
THAILAND
Key interest rate unchanged
The central bank yesterday held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low to support an economy that is taking the biggest knock in Asia from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank kept its policy rate at 0.5 percent in a unanimous decision. The economy is forecast to contract the most on record this year, shrinking 8.1 percent, with any recovery taking as long as almost two years, central bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said.
SWEDEN
GDP drop biggest in 40 years
The economy shrank 8.6 percent in the second quarter, the largest drop in at least 40 years, Statistics Sweden said yesterday, even though the country never imposed strict coronavirus lockdowns seen elsewhere in Europe. “The downturn in GDP is the largest for a single quarter for the period of 1980 and forward,” the agency said of the drop in economic activity from the first quarter of the year. The fall in GDP compared with the second quarter of last year, which came in at 8.2 percent.
UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle registrations jump
New vehicle registrations last month rose 11.3 percent annually, the only increase so far this year, as showrooms across the country were open for their first full month since lockdown measures eased. Dealerships reopened their doors to customers on June 1 in England, June 8 in Northern Ireland, June 22 in Wales and June 29 in Scotland, after being closed since the middle of March. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry body, said that pent-up demand had boosted the 174,887 sales recorded last month.
BANKING
Commerzbank ditches goal
Commerzbank AG abandoned its goal for a full-year profit after losses tied to the failure of Wirecard AG added to surging costs for bad loans, underscoring the challenges as the lender seeks to emerge from a leadership crisis. The outlook revision was driven by a single case that cost the bank 175 million euros (US$207.15 million) last quarter, it said in its quarterly report. That exposure was Wirecard, sources said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion