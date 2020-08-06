World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Ex-Google engineer jailed

A former Google engineer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber Technologies Inc’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. The sentence handed down on Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him in August last year. Levandowski, who helped steer Google’s self-driving vehicle project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than US$850,000.

INDONESIA

Economy shrinks 5.3 percent

The economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in more than two decades as it was slammed by COVID-19 restrictions, with warnings that the recovery could be among the weakest in Southeast Asia. Output in the region’s biggest economy slumped 5.3 percent year-on-year in the April-to-June period, Statistics Indonesia said. That marked the country’s first contraction since the first quarter of 1999 during the Asian financial crisis and puts it on course for its first recession since then.

THAILAND

Key interest rate unchanged

The central bank yesterday held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low to support an economy that is taking the biggest knock in Asia from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank kept its policy rate at 0.5 percent in a unanimous decision. The economy is forecast to contract the most on record this year, shrinking 8.1 percent, with any recovery taking as long as almost two years, central bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said.

SWEDEN

GDP drop biggest in 40 years

The economy shrank 8.6 percent in the second quarter, the largest drop in at least 40 years, Statistics Sweden said yesterday, even though the country never imposed strict coronavirus lockdowns seen elsewhere in Europe. “The downturn in GDP is the largest for a single quarter for the period of 1980 and forward,” the agency said of the drop in economic activity from the first quarter of the year. The fall in GDP compared with the second quarter of last year, which came in at 8.2 percent.

UNITED KINGDOM

Vehicle registrations jump

New vehicle registrations last month rose 11.3 percent annually, the only increase so far this year, as showrooms across the country were open for their first full month since lockdown measures eased. Dealerships reopened their doors to customers on June 1 in England, June 8 in Northern Ireland, June 22 in Wales and June 29 in Scotland, after being closed since the middle of March. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry body, said that pent-up demand had boosted the 174,887 sales recorded last month.

BANKING

Commerzbank ditches goal

Commerzbank AG abandoned its goal for a full-year profit after losses tied to the failure of Wirecard AG added to surging costs for bad loans, underscoring the challenges as the lender seeks to emerge from a leadership crisis. The outlook revision was driven by a single case that cost the bank 175 million euros (US$207.15 million) last quarter, it said in its quarterly report. That exposure was Wirecard, sources said.