AIRLINES
EasyJet bookings improve
British low-cost airline EasyJet PLC said that it plans to fly at about 40 percent of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than originally scheduled, as there were more bookings than expected, despite ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also said that its fourth-quarter loss would be smaller than the headline loss before tax of ￡324.5 million (US$424.1 million), which it posted for the three months to the end of June. EasyJet yesterday said that its operational cost cash burn during its third quarter is lower than the previously guided ￡30 to 40 million per week, putting total cash burn at ￡774 million for the quarter, lower than guidance of ￡1 billion.
BEVERAGES
Diageo reports drop in sales
Diageo PLC’s sales slumped as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of bars and restaurants, with rising e-commerce and supermarket purchases failing to fill the gap. Revenue fell 8 percent in the 12 months through June on an organic basis, the London-based company said yesterday. Analysts expected a decline of 6.4 percent. Diageo recorded a ￡1.3 billion impairment due to COVID-19 effects. The results are somewhat worse than already low expectations, with the company saying in February that it would see organic net sales cut by ￡225 million to ￡325 million for the financial year.
CHEMICALS
Suit hits Bayer profits
German chemicals giant Bayer AG yesterday reported a second-quarter net loss of 9.5 billion euros (US$11.2 billion), reflecting the “exceptional impact” of a US settlement of thousands of claims that its glyphosate weed killer causes cancer. The heavy loss compared with a profit of 404 million euros in the same three-month period of last year. In the three months to June, sales slipped 2.5 percent to 10.7 billion euros. Bayer said it now expected sales for this year to slip to between 43 and 44 billion euros, down from its earlier forecast of between 44 and 45 billion.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Infineon beats estimates
Infineon Technologies AG reported third-quarter segment profit of 220 million euros, beating analyst estimates of 119 million euros, but warned that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant effect on its target markets, resulting in weaker demand in many product areas. The Munich-based company said that it expects the guided range of its full-year revenue to be about 8.5 billion euros. The third-quarter figures include those of Infineon’s US$8.7 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Revenue for the three-month period increased from 1.97 billion euros to 2.17 billion euros quarter-on-quarter.
SOFTWARE
Zoom to end sales in China
Zoom Video Communications Inc, the popular conferencing app facing scrutiny over whether it transmits data to Beijing, plans to halt all sales of products in China except through locally based partners. The company informed Chinese customers that sales would be conducted only through authorized partners from Aug. 23. Zoom, based in San Jose, California, came under scrutiny last month after it suspended, then reactivated, the account of a US-based group of Chinese pro-democracy activists. The company’s announcement came after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington might soon ban ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) TikTok and other Chinese apps for jeopardizing national security.
